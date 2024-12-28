Take responsibility for your children, Ruto tells parents over abductions

President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the Raila Odinga Stadium, in Homa Bay County for this year’s Genowa Governor's Cup on December 27, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged parents across the country to take responsibility and take care of their children.

While promising to bring to an end the increasing cases of abductions and forced disappearances, Ruto said while the government will do its part, parents must also come out and play their roles.

Ruto made the remarks as his administration faces growing global criticism over a troubling pattern of human rights abuses against critics and dissenters.

Abductions sometimes in broad daylight and disappearances of persons have drawn sharp condemnation from citizens and foreign allies alike, with key partners like the United States and European nations expressing serious concerns about the government's conduct.

Behind the scenes, foreign nations have been pressuring Ruto to reign in those involved in the abductions and to safeguard the rights of Kenyans.

Ruto who spoke at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay when he attended Genowa Governor’s Cup, a tournament organised by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, promised that his government will end the ongoing abduction.

“Mimi nataka niulize kila mzazi achunge watoto wake.... hawa watoto ni Baraka tumepatiwa na mungu na lazima tuwajibike kuwalea.... hii maneno ya abductions tutakomesha ili vijana wetu waweze kuishi kwa amani na ninawahakikishia ya kwamba sisi kama serikali tutafanya sehemu yetu ili hawa vijana wetu wawe na nidhamu ili tuweze kujenga Kenya kwa pamoja,” Ruto said.

(I want to ask every parent to take care of their children.... these children are God given to us and we must take responsibility.... We are going to stop the abductions so that our youth can live peacefully and my government is going to do its part to ensure even the youth are responsible enough so that together we build Kenya).

The President who was in the company of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, their host Governor Gladys Wanga, Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma among other leaders said his agenda is to have a united country.

His sentiments were echoed by Raila who urged the president to reign on rogue officers who could be behind the abductions.

“Sisi tunataka taifa amabalo lina Amani. Nimeambia ndugu ya Ruto ya kwamba mamabo ya kushikashika vijana na kuweka pingu na kutesa hao ikomeshwe mara moja. Hatutaki kuvuka mwaka wa 2025 na dhambi ya 2024,” said Raila.

Raila said instead of abducting and kidnapping those critiquing the government, proper arrests should be made and the court process allowed to take its course.