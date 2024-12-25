Leaders share messages of hope, best wishes to mark Christmas

Wiper democratic movement party leader Stephen Kalonzo celebrates pre-birthday cutting cake with his son Klein Kalonzo at the SKM command centre. [David Gichuru,Standard]

As Kenyans prepare to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, political and religious leaders have shared messages of encouragement, gratitude, and reflection.

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto commended farmers, teachers, and health workers for their dedication, referring to them as the pillars of Kenya’s progress.

“Our health workers are guardians of our well-being, using their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care,” Ruto said.

The Head of State used the opportunity to reaffirm the significance of the affordable housing project, describing the agenda as a cornerstone for economic growth and social upliftment.

“Every brick laid moves our country closer to a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. By constructing these homes, we are building lasting hope for Kenyan families,” he added.

The First Family celebrated with children from several orphanages at the State Lodge in Eldoret, where Ruto reminded citizens to remember the less fortunate.

“This is yet another season to remember the vulnerable members of our society. We value the contribution of those giving shelter to children in various orphanages,” he noted.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, reflecting on her background as a teacher, underscored her commitment to fighting child hunger.

“Having been a teacher, I know how challenging it is to teach a hungry child. A plate of food is power in a child’s hands,” she said.

Among other senior government officials who joined the President in sending celebratory messages was Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who urged Kenyans to take the festive period as a time to reflect on the impact of their own lives.

“As we reflect on the birth and high impact life and work of our Lord Jesus Christ, I wish to appeal to fellow citizens to take time and reflect on the impact of our own lives on our country and fellow citizens,” said Mudavadi.

Celebratory messages

Mudavadi said he joins Kenyans everywhere in recognising the sense of renewed hope and comfort the joyous season brings. “It is our prayer that Christmas becomes a state of mind throughout the coming year that enables faith to overcome doubt, hope to conquer despair, and love to triumph over hate,” he stated.

Ahadi Kenya Trust CEO Stanley Kamau wished Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. He urged politicians lower the political temperatures during this festive season and promote harmony among citizens.

Kamau also encouraged Kenyans to exercise caution while travelling and stay vigilant about their security. “Let us embrace and support the less fortunate in our communities during this festive season,” he urged.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula urged Kenyans to embrace the spirit of Christmas as a time for reflection, gratitude, and shared joy.

“Christmas is a time to appreciate the bonds that connect us, the shared values that make us strong, and the resilience that defines us as Kenyans,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly and his family, Wetangula reminded citizens of the power of unity and resilience, which he noted are hallmarks of the Kenyan spirit.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi spent Christmas with children at the Jesus for Life Children’s Home in Takaungu, Kilifi County.

He praised the Kilifi County Cash Transfer Programme for supporting the elderly and orphaned children.

“We want to ensure orphaned children have equal access to education and empowerment. We still need each other, and we cannot afford to lose our people due to road accidents,” Kingi said while urging residents to stay safe.

Road safety

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for hope, compassion, and responsibility during the festive season. “This is a time to celebrate the hope, peace, and salvation that Christ brought into the world. Let us celebrate in ways that glorify God and build each other up,” he urged.

Clergy echoed themes of unity, care for the vulnerable, and the transformative power of hope.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Catholic Church urged Christians to realign their lives with Christ’s teachings.

“This is a moment where the humanity of Jesus Christ calls upon us to share even the little we have with the less fortunate,” he said.

He reminded Christians that joy transcends sorrow and challenges, encouraging them to bring light into the lives of those who are struggling.

“There are people who have nothing to eat, nothing to wear, and this is a moment where the humanity of Jesus Christ calls upon us to share even the little we have,” he stated.

The Salvation Army’s Col. Daniel Kiama urged Christians to embody the virtues of Christ’s ministry, while Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit highlighted the birth of Christ as a transformative light.

“The light will dispel darkness and remove sin,” he said.

Pentecostal Assemblies of God General Superintendent Kennedy Adiara reflected on Christmas’s deeper meaning, urging acts of kindness and generosity.

He also called on motorists to exercise caution, stating, “Every life is precious in the eyes of God. Protect your families and fellow Kenyans by ensuring safety on our roads.”

Religious leaders encouraged Kenyans to embrace the spirit of giving, with compassion and responsibility, as they celebrate this season.