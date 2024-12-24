Ruto hosts AUC's Moussa Faki at his Kilgoris home

President William Ruto with the (AUC) chairperson Moussa Faki at his Kilgoris home in Narok County. [Ruto, X]

President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki at his home in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The two leaders discussed key issues, including ongoing African Union reforms and the upcoming election of the AUC Chairperson.

"We are implementing reforms to make the African Union more effective and efficient in pursuing the continent’s interests. I held discussions with the African Union Commission Chairperson in Kilgoris, Narok County, focusing on these reforms and the upcoming election of the AUC Chairperson, a position former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is vying for," Ruto posted on X.

The meeting comes shortly after Odinga participated in the Mjadala Afrika debate in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he outlined his vision for the AUC Chairperson role.

During the debate, Odinga highlighted his commitment to lobbying for Africa to secure two permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council if elected.

Moussa Faki, whose term ends in 2025, will be succeeded following the upcoming election.

Odinga will face competition from Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar's Richard Randriamandrato for the position.