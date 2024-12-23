Police summon owners of recklessly driven vehicles in viral video



The National Police Service (NPS) has summoned the owners of two vehicles captured in a viral video being driven recklessly on the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.



The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) identified the vehicles as matatus with registration numbers KBH 889H registered to Agnes Njeri Mwathi, and KCF 996R, owned by Namuga Cooperative Savings and Credit Society Limited.



In the now viral video, the matatus are seen swerving dangerously across the busy highway, blatantly disregarding traffic rules.



The recording, taken from a trailing vehicle, shows the matatus competing for dominance on the road, endangering passengers and other motorists.



Passengers in the matatus are seen hanging out of the windows, while smoke emanates from one of the vehicles.

Voices in the recording express shock and concern over the reckless driving.

NTSA has condemned the incident, describing the driving as "unacceptable," especially during a period when road accidents are surging due to the festive season.

Authorities are investigating the matter, with further action expected against the vehicle owners and drivers.