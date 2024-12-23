The Standard

Police summon owners of recklessly driven vehicles in viral video

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.


The National Police Service (NPS) has summoned the owners of two vehicles captured in a viral video being driven recklessly on the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.


The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) identified the vehicles as matatus with registration numbers KBH 889H registered to Agnes Njeri Mwathi, and KCF 996R, owned by Namuga Cooperative Savings and Credit Society Limited.


In the now viral video, the matatus are seen swerving dangerously across the busy highway, blatantly disregarding traffic rules.

 
The recording, taken from a trailing vehicle, shows the matatus competing for dominance on the road, endangering passengers and other motorists.


Passengers in the matatus are seen hanging out of the windows, while smoke emanates from one of the vehicles.

Voices in the recording express shock and concern over the reckless driving.

NTSA has condemned the incident, describing the driving as "unacceptable," especially during a period when road accidents are surging due to the festive season.

Authorities are investigating the matter, with further action expected against the vehicle owners and drivers.

Related Topics

Reckless Driving Nyeri-Nairobi highway National Police Service
.

Latest Stories

End of an era as Mastermind Tobacco to go under the hammer
End of an era as Mastermind Tobacco to go under the hammer
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
33 mins ago
Irony of lowest inflation in 17 years but Kenyans barely making ends meet
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
33 mins ago
2024: Year of layoffs as businesses struggle to stay afloat
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NHIF to SHA: A year marked by reforms, strikes, and health sector controversies
By Mercy Kahenda 17 hrs ago
NHIF to SHA: A year marked by reforms, strikes, and health sector controversies
Why Ruto's hustler revolution has finally died
By Ken Opalo 1 day ago
Why Ruto's hustler revolution has finally died
Out in the cold: The quiet lives of sacked Cabinet Secretaries
By Steve Mkawale 1 day ago
Out in the cold: The quiet lives of sacked Cabinet Secretaries
Ruto's hidden card to tame Gachagua
By Brian Otieno 2 days ago
Ruto's hidden card to tame Gachagua
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved