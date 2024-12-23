The Standard

War on illicit liquor: Gachagua asked to back claims of targeting Mt Kenya youth

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Interior PS Raymond Omollo. [File, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has challenged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to provide evidence supporting his claims that the government is targeting Mt. Kenya residents with illicit alcohol.

Gachagua made the remarks on Sunday, December 22, during a church service in Naivasha, alleging that President William Ruto ordered the distribution of illicit alcohol in the Mt. Kenya region.

“Ile pombe yote ya kuua watu, Rais aliagiza iletwe hapa kwa mlima imalize vijana wetu (loosely translated: The president ordered illicit alcohol to be brought to Mt. Kenya to harm our youth),” claimed Gachagua.

In a statement on Monday, PS Omollo dismissed Gachagua's comments as regrettable and disingenuous, especially given his previous position in government.

“While it is clear to every citizen that this is a selfish, politically motivated, and inflammatory statement, it is also obvious that the government neither produces, distributes, nor retails any alcoholic drinks. Suggesting that any executive could direct the sale of alcohol—poisonous or otherwise—is mischievous, misconceived, and would constitute an illegality,” Omollo said.

He added: “It is, therefore, in bad faith and disingenuous for Mr. Gachagua, after serving in the highest office, to make such ludicrous claims on a sensitive matter that deeply affects families and lives.”

Omollo urged Gachagua to provide evidence to substantiate his claims and file an official complaint to hold the alleged perpetrators accountable.

“We welcome Mr Gachagua to make official complaints and present the evidence he may hold to our investigative or enforcement officers if his true intention is to save lives of Kenyans from the harm of illicit alcohol,” read the statement in part.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that three people died in Nakuru over the weekend after consuming illegal alcohol.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni cautioned the public against consuming products from unregistered and unlicensed sources.

.

.

.

