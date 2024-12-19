Terrorist now target churches through illegal funding

Terrorism has become a persistent threat to Kenya’s security, with the country facing a growing risk from domestic and international extremist groups, a new report by the Ministry of Interior has revealed.

While the government has made strides in counterterrorism efforts, the report reveals a concerning shift in terrorist strategy, now targeting faith-based and non-governmental organisations through illegal funding.

The report released on Thursday highlights potential vulnerabilities within these sectors, revealing how terrorist groups might exploit these institutions to launder money, conceal operations, or recruit support.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for instance, are at risk of being exploited for terrorism funding by the reliance on unverified funding sources.

A 2021 report by Kenya's National Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Assessment showed that NGOs in Kenya raised Sh166 billion in the year ending 2018/19, an 8% increase from the previous year, with 88% of these funds coming from foreign sources.

The Ministry of Interior warns that organisations relying on unverifiable sources or foreign high-risk donors are particularly vulnerable to exploitation by terrorist groups.

Further, those working with unvetted local or international partners may inadvertently facilitate terrorist financing and may provide cover or form partnerships with individuals involved in terrorist causes.

Those that depend foreign funding are also potentials for terrorist actors to leverage, as they can be used to conceal the movement of terrorism funds and their sources.

On the other hand, "Faith-based organisations that work in high-risk areas or with high-risk communities have been identified as a category potentially at risk of terrorist financing," read the report.

Concerns were also noted in instances where there was a lack of information, particularly regarding funding, foreign links, and partners in relation to faith-based organisations.

Even as the government continues to strengthen its counterterrorism measures, the vulnerabilities within the faith-based and non-profit sectors remain a significant concern.