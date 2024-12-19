Why Ruto's cattle jab campaign has sparked backlash from stakeholders

President William Ruto has said livestock vaccination is aimed at making Kenya free of diseases and ensure access to international markets. [File, Standard]

An initiative to vaccinate livestock countrywide has kicked up a major storm with growing fears from farmers and veterinary professionals over the handling of the government programme.

Whereas the government has insisted that the programme was aimed at combating diseases threatening Kenya’s vital agricultural sector, stakeholders have protested against what they say is a lack of transparency surrounding its planning and execution, with farmers concerned over risks to their investments in cows, goats, sheep and other livestock.

And on Wednesday, the Kenya Veterinary Association, the veterinarians umbrella body, while underscoring the importance of livestock vaccination in control of diseases, voiced frustration over lack of engagement with stakeholders, and called for a delay in its rollout to resolve emerging concerns.

This came after President William Ruto, on Tuesday, insisted that the vaccination will proceed as planned.

In a strongly worded statement, the President dismissed those opposing the exercise, saying:

“Anyone opposing vaccination to eliminate FMD (foot and mouth disease) and PPR (Peste des Petits Ruminants) is simply mad, unreasonable and possibly stupid.”

The President said the initiative was aimed at making Kenya free of FMD and PPR, ensuring access to international markets where Kenya has been denied entry due to disease control inadequacies.

“It is the right thing to do, so if you are used to planting things... you don’t know about livestock, shut up, at least for those of us who keep cattle,” he added.

But his critics, and now livestock experts, point to the lack of consultations with key stakeholders, raising concerns about the risks and challenges of the vaccination campaign.

Kelvin Osore, the Kenya Veterinary Association chairman, voiced his frustration over the lack of engagement, saying:

“There was no stakeholders’ engagement. We were only involved after the programme drew controversy from the public.”

In a statement, the association called for a delay in the vaccination campaign, citing the need for proper public sensitisation to combat misinformation and encourage participation. Without such engagement, the association warns, the initiative risks failure and could fuel suspicion of fund mismanagement.

Osore emphasised the dangers of vaccine misinformation, which spreads quickly and undermines trust in essential public health measures.

The veterinarians association said that specific to this vaccine campaign, it had tried to find as much information about the exercise as possible, but in vain.

“We call on the government to acknowledge famers’ fears since the animals to be vaccinated belong to Kenyans,” it said.

The controversy was sparked by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who on November 15, claimed that the government planned to vaccinate 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep with gene-modifying drugs. The government, however, swiftly dismissed the claims, labelling them as conspiracy theories.

Yesterday, veterinary doctor Joseph Mugachia explained that vaccination is a routine measure for preventing diseases in animals and humans. It benefits animal health, production, food security, trade, and human health, but it must be transparent, with concerns addressed clearly and scientifically, he said.

Mugachia said several issues are being raised about the government’s livestock vaccination campaign, particularly regarding trust, transparency and effectiveness.

“While the overall economic success ultimately reflects on the President, he must create a conducive environment for his team to work well. Only then will Kenyans recognise and appreciate his efforts. At present, his overreach is frustrating the public, as he appears to be doing the work of every other officer employed by Kenyans,” said Mugachia.

Limited transparency stems from the President’s political announcement. Such initiatives should be led by the Director of Veterinary Services after proper planning and securing funding. While the President and the executive team can take credit for results, the veterinary service is responsible for execution.

The Kenya Veterinary Association said the Kenya Kwanza administration’s actions since it came to power in 2022 have eroded any trust that Kenyans had with government institutions, making it hard for them to trust such initiatives.

“We strongly condemn attempts by some politicians to politicise the vaccination campaign. Such distract from critical goal of controlling diseases and risk alienating livestock keepers, further jeopardising any programme success,” the association said in a statement.

According to Senator Ledama Ole Kina and lawyer Nelson Havi, farmers have grown skeptical due to past scandals such as the fake seed and fertiliser distribution to growers. Senator Ole kina and the former Law Society of Kenya president Havi, both farmers, argue that the real issue is a lack of trust.

Concerns about mismanagement also persist as previous vaccination efforts lacked coordination among counties. Critics worry about the economic impact of the campaign, especially the cost to the government and its effect on livestock exports. Additionally, doubts remain about the programme’s implementation, with calls for better public engagement to address concerns.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke, however, has denied claims that American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, who has championed Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), is involved in the Kenyan government’s controversial push for mass livestock vaccination.

“While our meat is of good quality, it does not sell at competitive prices in the global market because we do not have the required vaccination certificates for our cows, goats, and sheep,” he said.

Mueke dismissed claims from some Kenyans suggesting that Gates, whose Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded vaccination initiatives including COVID-19 programmes in low-income countries, has a role in Kenya’s current vaccination campaign.

“Some people have been saying these vaccines are from America, from Bill Gates, that livestock will stop farting if vaccinated. Those are baseless claims. The PPR vaccine, for example, is made by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI). Kenyan scientists make it,” Mueke said.

The government is seeking to assure the public that the vaccines are locally produced by KEVEVAPI and has dismissed concerns about imports.

CS Karanja emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to managing diseases like FMD and PPR.

The government plans to vaccinate 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep. Critics, including Sen. Olekina and Havi, question the approach, citing a trust deficit due to past scandals. Some argue the issue lies not with the vaccines but with the government’s credibility among farmers.

“Farmers have not said vaccines for cattle are bad. They have a legitimate trust deficit with the government of Kenya,” Havi noted, reflecting widespread suspicion of government-led initiatives.

“These vaccines have been tried and tested and have been in use in the country for other vaccinations, which is a testament to their safety,” said Dr Karanja.

Speaking in Nairobi during a media breakfast engagement, the CS said that Uganda has ordered three million doses of the same vaccines from Kenya, which they are using on their livestock.

According to Karanja, the exercise will be free of charge, with the government footing all the bills. The CS emphasized the need for a common approach in managing livestock diseases, particularly FMD for cattle and Peste PPR for sheep and goats.

“What has been happening in the past is that individual counties have been vaccinating their livestock when they experience an outbreak, and the next county does not vaccinate. This has not been effective since there is a lot of movement of livestock from one county to another. Therefore, it becomes a waste of resources if all the counties do not vaccinate,” said the CS.

Karanja emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to eradicate diseases that hinder Kenya’s livestock trade with international markets like the EU, assuring farmers and the public that the goal is to protect livestock and ensure safe animal products for consumption.

“There have been concerns over the vaccination exercise, and we are going to engage the stakeholders to address the specific areas that need clarification so that we are all on the same page,” said the CS.

KEVEVAPI MD Alex Sabuni has assured Kenyans that they can produce the 22 million doses needed for the vaccination.

He noted the company has been producing foot and mouth disease vaccines for livestock since 1964.