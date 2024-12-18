The Standard

172 illegal firearms recovered in North Rift as crackdown intensifies- Ministry

By Mate Tongola | 4m ago

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [NIMA]

The Interior Ministry has reported significant progress in reducing cattle rustling and restoring security in the  North Rift since the launch of Operation Maliza Uhalifu in February 2023.  

According to a statement, the operation has reduced cattle rustling incidents by 62 percent. 

Cases of stolen livestock dropped from 63,054 to 23,668, representing a recovery of 39,386 animals.

Additionally, 172 illegal firearms were seized, and 10,173 stolen livestock were recovered during the operation across nine counties.  

The ministry revealed that some 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, have been arrested and prosecuted since the multi-agency initiative began.  

“To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists. In 2023, a total of 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot,” it said. 

The operation targeted rising cases of banditry, cattle rustling, and violence in Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru counties.  

The ministry also highlighted improved security in schools, enabling uninterrupted learning during the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams this year.  

“In Elgeyo Marakwet County, no school was closed, and previously closed schools in Laikipia and Samburu counties were reopened. "

However, it acknowledged that challenges remain, with 13 schools still closed in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana counties. 

Pupils from these schools have been relocated to other institutions as efforts to achieve lasting peace continue.

