Raila's race for AUC chair gathers pace after debate

ODM grassroot elections.[Standard,File]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s quest to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman is gathering steam after what many analysts considered an exemplary performance during the live debate on Friday.

Raila participated in the Mjadala Afrika African Union leadership debate alongside Mahmoud Youssouf (Djibouti) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attracting millions of viewers across the continent.

The former Prime Minister said he was delighted to have had the opportunity to address the great people of the continent on the special occasion of Mjadala Afrika and that he was ready to serve the continent as the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

“From the outset, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the African Union for convening such an innovative and constructive platform for meaningful dialogue and for the rare opportunity to engage with fellow candidates and the African people,” said Raila.

ODM interim party leader Anyang’ Nyong’o said Raila answered all questions with calmness and a sense of purpose, being particularly emphatic about his vision for where the African Union should go from its current position.

Nyong’o added that Raila highlighted the importance of improving infrastructure development, with railroads, roads, and maritime transport being key to strengthening the African Union as an organisation.

“I have spoken to many academic colleagues across Africa who watched the debate among the three candidates competing for the AUC chairmanship, and the verdict seems unanimously clear: Raila performed much better than the other two candidates,” said Nyong’o.

He said that, having served as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Raila had definitely built on this experience to respond to questions from the perspective of a lived experience, offering insights into how the African Union works and what still needs to be done at the leadership level to improve it.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed the Mjadala Afrika engagement between the three competitors for the AUC chairmanship as a formidable debate and stated that Raila had shown leadership for Africa, with the government supporting him fully.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot congratulated Raila for his strong performance during the live debate, describing it as a top-class masterclass.

He added that Africa would be all the richer with his experience and wisdom, and that Raila was the best of the three contenders for the position. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who was in Addis Ababa during the debate, lauded Raila for his strong performance, saying that his immense knowledge of the continent, its history, and potential was delivered like a true African statesman.

“Baba says he will be ready on Day One to work for Africa and will not need on-the-job training,” said Prof Makau Mutua, who is part of Raila’s AUC campaign team.

Raila unveiled his vision and priorities for the African continent, should he be elected as AUC Chairperson, in Addis Ababa last month.

He envisions a continent that is united, prosperous, competitive, and peaceful. He also envisions a continent where industries flourish, and African cities are interconnected through high-speed rail, fibre optic cables for faster internet and data connectivity, with open borders, visa-free movement within Africa, and seamless cross-border trade.

The former Prime Minister said that gender equality will be a lived reality, with women and girls empowered to lead across all sectors on the continent under his watch.

He stated that this self-sustaining continent would be a place where people aspire to live, not leave.

African-made products will be showcased globally, he said, if given the chance to serve as the Commission’s Chair in an election to be held in February next year.

“The youth will lead this transformation, driving innovation with artificial intelligence and data, smart farming, telemedicine, and accessible forward-looking education, shaping Africa as a global leader and change-maker,” said Raila.

He said his vision also includes an economically transformed Africa that harnesses its resources and ingenuity to become a global trade powerhouse, with the African Continental Free Trade Area fully realised to foster job creation and eliminate hunger.

The former Prime Minister said that Gender equality will be a lived reality, where women and girls are empowered to lead across all sectors in the continent under his watch.

“In this ideal Africa, sustainability is key, we will protect our biodiversity, lead in renewable energy with solar and wind power, and implement regenerative agricultural practices for food security,” said Raila.

He said that with cultural renaissance, we will celebrate our heritage while embracing modernity with African art, music, and literature gaining more global recognition and to realize this ambitious plan his leadership will focus on technological innovation.

Raila said his leadership will utilize Artificial Intelligence to build smart cities, provide smart accessible education, enhance healthcare, and ensure universal connectivity across the various member states.

“To fully achieve this vision, it will require collective effort from all leaders, innovators and every citizen working together to break barriers, foster unity, and create a future where Africa stands proudly on the global stage, symbolizing resilience, creativity and unity,” said Raila.