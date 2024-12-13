AUC debate: Who are the other two candidates facing Odinga?

The race for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship features three candidates; Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, and Richard Jandriamandrato from Madagascar.

Later today at the AUC debate, Odinga will face off against Youssouf and Jandriamandrato.

What Odinga is banking on

According to the candidates' profiles on the commission’s website, Odinga’s platform focuses on implementing infrastructure programs across Africa.

He aims to address the continent’s debt crisis, champion investment in education, and emphasise manufacturing and exports while incentivising entrepreneurship.

Odinga envisions fostering good governance in a peaceful and secure Africa, creating an inter-African trade market to unlock the continent’s economic potential. He also plans to address climate change, gender inequity, and youth empowerment.

The former Kenyan prime minister is credited with spearheading transformative political, socio-economic, and security reforms.

He served as a member of parliament for over two decades and held a high-profile role as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development from 2018 to 2023.

Odinga holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology from Magdeburg Technical School in Germany.

Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

His rival, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, has pledged to provide decisive leadership to advance the AU’s mission. Youssouf’s vision includes promoting a culture of accountability and transparency, defending democratic institutions, and ensuring fair governance.

He plans to address the root causes of conflict, such as poverty and inequality, by promoting arbitration and mediation mechanisms. Youssouf also seeks to stimulate economic growth through transport infrastructure, electrification, and policies that support a green economy. His agenda includes backing African education, employment, and entrepreneurship to unlock the continent’s potential.

With three decades of experience in diplomacy and governance, Youssouf has served as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Arab League twice (2007 and 2017) and of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 2012. This role involved conflict resolution efforts in the Horn of Africa.

He holds a Master’s in Management from the University of Laval in Canada and was Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as the government spokesperson, since 2005.

Richard Jandriamandrato

Richard Jandriamandrato of Madagascar is also vying for the AUC chairmanship.

According to the AU website, his vision centers on leveraging lessons learned to steady collective actions towards achievable goals, while considering geopolitics and international relations.

Jandriamandrato plans to promote peace through mediation and dialogue to ease border tensions.

He briefly served as Madagascar’s Foreign Affairs Minister from March to October 2022 and previously as Minister of Economy and Finance for three years. He holds a Master’s in International Politics from Université Libre de Bruxelles.

The three candidates will take part in a live debate today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 7.00 pm, ahead of the February 2025 elections.