Kalonzo: Ruto's Jamhuri Day speech misleading, dishonest

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed President William Ruto's Jamhuri Day address as misleading, stating that Ruto’s claims of progress and development are filled with fake facts.

In a statement on Thursday, December 12, Kalonzo said, "The speech does not reflect the struggles of our forebearers or the values they fought for."

He added that Ruto’s self-congratulatory tone and assertions of development are rooted in dishonesty.

"Ruto’s administration has consistently failed to uphold integrity," Kalonzo said, accusing him of focusing on self-promotion while neglecting key promises.

"The culture of dishonesty has replaced the respect and integrity that Kenyans deserve," Kalonzo emphasised, stressing that such practices hinder the nation’s progress.

His remarks come after Ruto’s accusations of critics spreading fake news and distorting facts during his Jamhuri Day address to the nation.

Speaking at Uhuru Gardens, Ruto warned that such practices threaten the nation’s freedom, democracy and progress.

However, despite Ruto’s assertions of promoting transparency and constructive criticism, concerns remain over his administration’s handling of key governance issues.

At the same time, catholic bishops recently criticised Ruto’s government for fostering what they described as a "culture of lies," warning that it could erode public trust and weaken the nation’s democratic foundations.

They argued that Kenyans have tolerated falsehoods from politicians for too long and must stop validating the lies they are told.