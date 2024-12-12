Ruto accuses critics of spreading fake news and distorting facts

President William Ruto during Jamhuri celebrations at Uhuru Gardens. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has accused critics of peddling fake news and distorting facts about his administration's development agenda on social media.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, Ruto warned that such practices could threaten the nation’s freedom, democracy, and progress.

“I welcome discourse, criticism, and alternative proposals. Feedback helps me learn, improve, and do better. However, much of what is presented as facts are falsehoods, and much opposition stems from misrepresentation and outright disinformation,” said Ruto.

He urged Kenyans to engage truthfully and avoid undermining his administration’s goals or weakening the nation’s collective resolve.

“Failing to engage truthfully will lead us down a path of negativity, alienate us from our values, and turn us into a people who sabotage development, undermine democracy, and destroy our Republic for political expediency,” he cautioned.

Despite Ruto’s remarks, his administration has faced persistent accusations of failing to uphold integrity.

Recently, Catholic bishops criticised the government for breaking key promises and fostering what they described as a “culture of lies,” warning it could erode public trust.

“The culture of lies is rapidly replacing the integrity and respect Kenyans deserve. It seems truth has ceased to matter. Unfortunately, Kenyans have tolerated these falsehoods from politicians for too long. They must stop validating the lies they are told,” the bishops said.