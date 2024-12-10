How State is using NIS to gauge public opinion

Director General National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji. [File, Standard]

In a move to gauge the nation’s political temperatures, The Standard has learned that the Kenya Kwanza administration has turned to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to conduct a nationwide public opinion.

This strategy is said to be part of efforts to salvage the waning trust in the government.

It zeroes in on critical pain points that dominate Kenyans’ lives such as insecurity, financial scandals, unfulfilled job creation pledges, a faltering healthcare system and high cost of living.

The survey, conducted last week and filled out by our investigative reporter, explores how policies such as the Social Health Authority (SHA) and Affordable Housing initiative are faring.

Respondents are asked: “Is the country headed in the right direction?” Their options—“Yes,” “No,” or “Indifferent”.

Two months ago, an InfoTrak poll revealed that a staggering 73 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is veering off course, a grim indictment of the administration’s performance barely two years in power.

Observers describe the survey as a “last-ditch effort” by a regime rattled by plummeting public confidence. Others, however, argue it could provide valuable insights into citizens’ frustrations-if the findings are acted upon.

“They know too well that they are losing ground,” observed Martha Wangechi, a trader in Nairobi.

The survey also probes public opinion on major government programmes, including the Hustler Fund and the affordable housing projects. Respondents are prompted to rate the effectiveness of these initiatives on a scale from “Very Positive” to “Very Negative.”

Respondents are asked to indicate how much they trust the government to make the right decisions for the country’s future, with answers ranging from “A Great Deal of Trust” to “No Trust.”

The survey also explores satisfaction with efforts to reduce the cost of living, asking respondents to rate their experiences with the affordability of basic goods and services as “Very Satisfied,” “Neutral,” or “Very Dissatisfied.”

“I think this government genuinely wants to fix their mess. They know things have been tough and off the track and they want to get people’s opinion to mend things,” said Albert Gweno, a Nairobi resident.

In addition to policy views, the survey captures demographic data, including gender, age, education level, and employment status. It also investigates how citizens access to government-related information—whether through radio, television, newspapers or social media.

“Which medium do you use to get information on government agenda?” the survey reads.

Respondents are also asked how often they feel the government listens to their concerns, with options ranging from “Always” to “Never.”

The survey looks at perceptions of infrastructure improvements, such as roads, electricity, and water supply, since the current administration took office.

“The hard truth is that things are bad, and we are mostly sampling negative comments from Kenyans,” an officer close to the process revealed to The Standard.

The survey asks Kenyans to rate the government performance so far, if it is below average, average, above average or indifferent.

The survey follows nationwide protests in June and July this year, fuelled by high cost of living.