Gems dealer Kamlesh Pattni summoned by US and UK over gold smuggling

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago

Controversial gems dealer Kamlesh Pattni. [File, Standard]

Goldenberg architect Kamlesh Pattni and 27 other individuals have been sanctioned by the United States' Office of Foreign Assets Control and UK's National Crime Agency over global gold smuggling and money laundering. 

Pattni is accused of orchestrating illicit activities through bribery, deploying loyal associates to conceal ownership, and creating a web of businesses to disguise the origins of illegal transactions.

In a statement marking International Anti-Corruption Day, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) condemned the network, alleging it deprived Zimbabwe’s citizens of the benefits of their natural resources while enriching corrupt officials and criminal enterprises.

“Across the globe, when corrupt actors like Pattni exploit gaps in governance to benefit themselves and their cronies, communities suffer and public trust is eroded,” said Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

He added, “Corruption respects no borders, and its consequences are felt worldwide. As we observe International Anti-Corruption Day, the United States reaffirms its commitment to using all available tools to hold such individuals accountable.”

The action, coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United Kingdom, underscores a global crackdown on corruption and illicit financial networks.

