Ruto congratulates Ghana's President-elect John Mahama

President William Ruto has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama of the Nation Democratic Congress(NDC) for winning the just concluded elections.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Ruto praised Mahama's victory terming it as proof of the democratic maturity and integrity of the institutions in Ghana.

"I must at the outset commend Ghana for the conduct of the just ended elections which clearly demonstrated your country’s democratic maturity and institutional integrity; factors critical to the sustainable stability and development of your great country," Ruto stated.

At the same time, President Ruto said that Mahama's election is enough proof of the trust the people of Ghana have in his leadership abilities.

Mahama 65, who lost the 2020 elections to the outgoing President, will be sworn in on 7 January 2025.

"Undoubtedly, Your Excellency’s decisive victory in these historic elections is a manifest affirmation of the trust and confidence that the great people of Ghana have in your leadership, vision, and dedication to advancing Ghana’s development and prosperity," Ruto said.