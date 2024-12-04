Ruto: Adani critics are villains, I have no shares in Devki empire

President William Ruto and Narendra Raval, the Executive Chairman of the Devki Group of Companies, during the commissioning of the KSh11 billion Devki Iron Ore Pelletization Plant at Manga in Taita-Taveta County. It will be the first steel factory of its kind in East and Central Africa. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday described those who opposed the controversial Adani deal to expand Jomo Kenya International Airport as villains and denied owning part of Mr Narendra Raval's steel manufacturing empire.

A visibly agitated Ruto said the claims he had shares in the Devki Group of Companies are being perpetuated by naysayers and “unpatriotic leaders" out to derail his administration's development plans.

He appeared stunned by online campaigns against his government's move to allow Raval's Devki Group to import equipment for the Sh11 billion steel firm in Taita Taveta. He said those who opposed JKIA expansion should not be celebrated as heroes.

“Raval is not my business partner. And I wish you to be my partner because you believe in our country and I will continue giving you 100 percent support in investing in the country,” he assured the investor.

Ruto also visited the botched deal to award the controversial Adani firm tender to expand the Jomo Kenya International Airport, terming those who led the onslaught against the Indian firm as villains.

Ruto said naysayers and development saboteurs' lamentations will not stop him from delivering his promises.

He stated that his administration was confronted with "an opposing spirit" that has taken over the country as all his projects face criticism.

"The country is engulfed with the bad spirit of opposing development of industries, affordable housing, vaccination of animals, change of university funding model and any other government program including universal health coverage. They even oppose giving donations in church,” said Ruto.

He announced that his government has canceled the Public-Private Partnership deal with Adani to expand the dilapidated JKIA due to legal prohibitions on dealing with those involved in corruption cases.

He termed those who opposed the Adani deal unpatriotic and villains who should not be celebrated as heroes, adding that the government was looking for another investor to expand the airport.

Ruto said there is a spirit of opposing all the development projects his government is undertaking. President William Ruto breaks ground for the commissioning of the KSh11 billion Devki Iron Ore Pelletization Plant at Manga in Taita-Taveta County. Once operational, the factory will process all the iron ore mined in the county, which currently is being shipped abroad for processing by multinational companies. [PCS]

The President also launched a broadside against Kenyans who have launched an online campaign against billionaire Raval’s investments in the country, terming them enemies of development.

Ruto was speaking yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony of Raval’s sh.11 billion steel-making plant in the Manga area in Taita Taveta County.

This is the second plant for which the state waived import duties on construction equipment, causing an outcry from Kenyans on social media.

“You are not my partner, but I wish you were my partner, you are patriotic and I am unlucky. You have my support. Ignore those throwing words at you, they do not even believe in themselves,” said Ruto.

“Those who celebrate the stoppage of JKIA construction by Adani, what will you gain from it? Most of those opposing the construction of a new airport have never been steeped in an airport. I assure you we will build a new airport.,” said Ruto.

“I was confident that Adani would have done a good job but because of the law, we stopped. We are going to get a new framework and build a new airport. The naysayers and haters will not succeed,” said Ruto.

The President said that artisanal iron ore miners would sell to the Devki Steel Industry and create local jobs.

He said that the steel company will unlock Kenya’s iron ore reserves and will propel Kenya as a region in the construction sector while playing a key role in Kenya’s industrialization and contributing to cement and affordable housing.

“We have been exporting iron ore to other countries and they make iron sheets and iron and sell to us at an exorbitant price. Now that is stupidity. But now we have iron ore production that will boost value addition, self-sufficiency and create employment,” said Ruto. Narendra Raval informed Kenyans that the President was not his business partner, as claimed on social media. He stated that this negative portrayal has damaged the steel project. [File, Standard]

Dr Ruto said that once implemented the project will adequately address the socio-economic challenges facing the county as more job opportunities will be created under the bottom-up economic transformative agenda (BETA.

“The new project is the first of its kind in the County and will push the county to the next level in development. It is a game changer and its implementation is a major step towards realizing wealth and employment creation in the county and should be supported by all,” said the President.

“The manufacturing sector is one of the major sectors and drivers of the country’s economy that generate employment opportunities and should be supported by all as it contributes to the country’s GDP.

We expect the country’s GDP to grow by 15 percent in 2027 and by 27 percent in 2030,” said Ruto as he followed up his two-day tour of the region yesterday.

He said following the establishment of the plant in the region, raw iron ore will not be exported as the industrial mineral will be processed locally. He disclosed that last year, the country exported Iron ore worth over Sh120 billion.

“This project will drive Kenya and the country at large to industrialization and Kenya will be a manufacturing hub,” stated the head of state.

“This is a historic investment with a big impact on the people of this region which has never witnessed such a heavy investment.

Raval informed Kenyans that the President was not his business partner, as claimed on social media. He stated that this negative portrayal has damaged the steel project.

“The President is not my business partner and I do not do business with him and his government as claimed by some people. I have not also been evading paying taxes,” he told the gathering.

The investor revealed he has 14,000 workers in his companies and that the new project will create 3,000 jobs, with 80 percent of the workforce being locals.

Raval said the project will require over 100,000 metric tons of iron ore per month for operation and is expected to have a major economic impact on the local community.

He said there would be technological skill transfer from his company to the local community. The investor said 15 youths are undergoing training in mechanical, electrical, and IT at the Samburu plant.