How Nakuru childcare centres are empowering women and transforming lives

Caregivers at Love Women Childcare Centre in Ronda, Nakuru County help the children with writting skills. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Play is a crucial aspect of a child’s development, fostering cognitive, social, and emotional growth. At the Love Women Childcare Centre in Ronda, Nakuru County, the vibrant sounds of children singing and playing welcome visitors to a colourful structure made of iron sheets.

Inside, the daycare is well-organised, with designated sections for toys, reading, drawing, and games, all aimed at nurturing the children's development and teaching them essential life skills.

Lydia Kerubo, a resident of Ronda, explains that the community, with support from the church, established the daycare to address challenges women faced, including financial insecurity and gender-based violence.

"We wanted women to leave their homes to find work and support their families," Kerubo says.

A diploma holder in Information Technology, she volunteered as a caregiver, discovering a passion for working with children despite the challenges of the role.

"You need patience and communication skills. We teach mothers about breastfeeding, help children learn to talk, use toilets, and play, giving them a foundation for school," she shares.

The daycare charges a modest fee—Sh100 for a full day and Sh70 for a half-day, which includes meals for the children. Caregivers at Love Women Childcare Centre in Ronda, Nakuru County help the children with writting skills. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Pastor David Musumba, who offered his church space for the facility, highlights its impact: it keeps children safe from dangers like abuse and accidents and has significantly reduced domestic violence in the community.

Amos Etale, a caregiver at Gralya Kids Centre, shares his journey of starting the daycare four years ago.

Initially met with skepticism as a man in a traditionally female role, Amos earned his parents' trust through training and certification. He now cares for 25 to 30 children daily.

“It wasn’t easy at first, but seeing how I handle children reassured the parents,” he explains.

For mothers like Blessing Kuria, the daycare has been transformative. "When I was hospitalized delivering my second child, they took care of my son.

He’s now more independent, talkative, and well-behaved," she says. The affordability allows her to work as a porridge vendor, knowing her children are safe.

Despite its successes, running a daycare comes with challenges. Families often struggle to pay fees, some children lack proper nutrition or clothing, and caregivers face financial losses.

Yet Kerubo finds fulfilment in seeing families become more stable as women pursue livelihoods.

Caregivers at Love Women Childcare Centre in Ronda, Nakuru County help the children with writting skills. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Organisations like Kidogo play a vital role by training women to run daycare centres, empowering them economically while creating safe spaces for children.

Boniface Wanjala from Kidogo emphasizes the importance of early brain development through play, which provides children with a strong start in life.

Nakuru County has embraced daycare centres to support young mothers and ensure children’s safety.

Joel Bii, a community development officer, explains that the county inspects these facilities to maintain hygiene and safety standards, providing licenses to compliant centres.

Patricia Wekulo from the African Population and Health Research Center highlights how evidence-based interventions have improved outcomes for both mothers and children.

"We’ve addressed key challenges, and women now understand the value of quality childcare," she says adding that collaboration with the county aims to establish regulations for setting up and managing daycare facilities.

With the availability of well-run childcare centres, mothers in Nakuru County can now balance work and family responsibilities, marking a significant improvement in their livelihoods and the well-being of their children.