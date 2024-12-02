The Standard

Govt orders closure of 348 primary school boarding sections

By Stephanie Wangari | 59m ago

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang directed regional, county, and sub-county directors of education to ensure the closure of unapproved boarding sections within their jurisdictions. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has ordered 348 primary schools to shut down their boarding sections due to non-compliance with safety regulations.

In a letter to education stakeholders dated Wednesday, November 27, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that the schools had grossly violated the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008) and the Registration Guidelines for Basic Education Institutions (2021).

Kipsang directed regional, county, and sub-county directors of education to ensure the closure of unapproved boarding sections within their jurisdictions.

"Re-opening of the boarding sections will only be permitted after the schools undergo a re-registration process," Kipsang said.

The PS emphasized the importance of notifying parents promptly to enable them to make alternative arrangements for their children.

The directive follows a nationwide safety compliance assessment conducted in September and October 2024. This exercise was prompted by a tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County on September 26, 2024, which claimed the lives of 21 pupils.

