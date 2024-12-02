HIV and HPV take devastating toll on homosexuals in Kenya

Illustrative picture of human papillomavirus HPV vaccine.[Courtesy]

In the vibrant streets of Nairobi, a silent health crisis is unfolding, casting a shadow over the lives of Gay, Bisexual, and Men who have sex with men (GBMSM).

As the world commemorated World AIDS Day on December 1, 2024, a study by Health Options for Young Men on HIV/AIDS/STIs (HOYMAS) reveals a stark reality that demands immediate and comprehensive action.

Recent research published in the National Library of Medicine has uncovered a deeply concerning landscape of sexual health among GBMSM in Nairobi.

The study, which examined 115 participants reveals that 54 per cent of men who have sex with men are infected with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), 51 per cent of the participants present anal HPV infections while 44.3 percent are HIV-positive and 84.3 per cent of HIV-positive participants show HPV prevalence compared to just 24.6 per cent among HIV-negative individuals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Kenya continues to face significant challenges in HIV prevention and treatment. As of 2022, approximately 1.5 million Kenyans were living with HIV, with key populations like GBMSM disproportionately affected by the epidemic.

HPV is not a singular virus but a complex family of over 150 different genotypes. While most are harmless and can be naturally cleared by the body, certain high-risk strains pose significant health threats. In this study, researchers identified multiple high-risk HPV genotypes, including HPV 16, 35, 45, and 58—all strongly associated with anal, cervical, genital, and throat cancers.

Genital and anal warts, primarily caused by HPV types 6 and 11, manifest as small, flesh-colored or gray growths in the genital and anal areas, cauliflower-like clusters of growths. Potential itching or discomfort in affected areas, and possible bleeding during sexual activity.

Transmission occurs through, direct skin-to-skin contact during sexual activities, those with multiple sexual partners the research shows, they are at higher risk and compromised immune systems also increases susceptibility.

According to the study, multiple factors contribute to the heightened risk for GBMSM like biological vulnerability, anal tissue is more susceptible to viral infections compared to other mucous membranes.

Discrimination and cultural taboos prevent many from seeking regular medical care.

HIV significantly compromises the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to HPV infections.

Samuel Anyula Gorigo, Clinical Arm Lead at HOYMAS Kenya, emphasizes the urgency: "It's a race against time. In 2023, 44 per cent of new HIV infections occurred among men and boys aged 15-34, with men accounting for 70 per cent of AIDS-related deaths."

The health challenges extend beyond viral infections. Stigma, criminalization, and toxic masculinity create significant barriers to healthcare access. Many men are deterred from seeking medical help due to fear of discrimination, cultural norms and potential violence or harassment.

The study offers a glimmer of hope. The 9-valent Gardasil vaccine could potentially prevent 61 per cent of HPV types observed in this population. However, significant challenges remain there are low vaccination rates accompanied by limited healthcare access for GBMSM and absence of targeted vaccination programs.

While the Ministry of Health has acknowledged the crisis, concrete steps remain limited, HPV vaccine is currently available only to adolescent girls. There are no specific prevention programs for GBMSM and lack of comprehensive clinical guidelines for anal health.

The research demands immediate, multifaceted intervention such as expanded HPV vaccination programs, comprehensive sexual health education, destigmatisation of GBMSM healthcare, training healthcare providers in compassionate and inclusive care.