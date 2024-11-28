Ruto issues ultimatum to agencies over E-citizen platform

President William Ruto during the first anniversary of the E-Citize platform at the KICC, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has given a one-week deadline to the Chief Executive Officers of 34 government agencies to onboard their services to the E-citizen platform or face disciplinary action.

Among the agencies named are the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya Airports Authority (KPA), Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and the National Cancer Institute.

Others include the Digital Health Authority, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation, Private Security Regulatory Authority, and Kenya Space Agency.

Speaking at the first anniversary of the E-Citizen Directorate at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, November 28, Ruto warned the CEOs to comply with the directive or risk dismissal.

“These entities have yet to comply with my directive that their services and revenue payments must be on E-citizen so that Treasury can track the revenues collected by the government. They have one week to comply. Otherwise, they know what to do, they can make use of the door,” said Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto praised the platform, highlighting its impact on service delivery, job creation, and revenue collection, which he noted, funds numerous government projects.

“A year and a half ago, we stood here at KICC to launch a bold vision to transform the delivery of government services. Today, we return to celebrate this milestone, a reflection of our commitment to creating a connected, efficient, and equitable system of public service delivery,” he noted.

According to government data, E-citizen has reduced delays and bureaucracy in areas such as driving license renewals, business registration, and marriage certificate applications.

“Now, from the comfort of your home and with just a mobile phone, you can renew your driving license, register a business or apply for a marriage certificate. Tasks that once took weeks are now completed in minutes if not seconds,” he said.