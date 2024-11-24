He wanted me dead, says woman stabbed 18 times by estranged lover

Principal Secretary for Gender Anne Wang’ombe, speaks with Florence Wanjiku, a mother of two, at Optimum Hospital in Nakuru on November 23, 2024. Florence was stabbed 18 times by her lover at Kiamunyi Estate. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Florence Wanjiku, lying on her hospital bed, recalls vividly events that led to the man she trusted, the father to her child and pastor, descending on her with a sharp object and stabbing and tearing her flesh 18 times.

With shock from the gory event still evident on her face, the 33-year-old businesswoman from Nakuru County who is still fighting for her life at Optimum Current Hospital told The Sunday Standard that she is lucky to be alive.

The mother of two, who is at risk of losing most of her fingers narrated how her boyfriend, Elias Njeru Mutugi allegedly trapped her after she quit their relationship and wanted to quit their joint real estate business.

Yesterday, Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, who visited her, termed the incident as beastly.

“The incident happened only a day after President William Ruto spoke against rising cases of gender violence and femicide. It seems the perpetrator was challenging the government,” she said.

Accompanied by the Rift Valley Regional police boss Jasper Ombati, the PS said police were pursuing the suspect who is on the run.

Ombati said a special team of police officers had been formed to pursue the suspect, and warned anyone protecting the suspect would be treated as an accomplice. “I want to assure the Wanjiku’s family that action will be taken against the perpetrator. Police are pursuing him and we are making good progress,” he said.

Wanjiku revealed that several weeks ago, they had scheduled a business meeting at a hotel in Milimani estate to resolve their issues.

“The meeting started at around 5.30pm on Thursday. We had business and personal issues to discuss. The conversation went on smoothly and we arrived at some agreements,” said Wanjiku.

At around 10pm, Wanjiku excused herself from the venue and headed home, leaving the man with friends drinking.

“I drove to my house in Olive Inn area, Kiamunyi. When I got to the gate, I realised that Mutugi was behind me in his car. I tried to turn back, but I hit his car. He angrily got out and grabbed my car keys through the car window, which I had rolled down,” she narrated.

Immobilised, Wanjiku claims that Mutugi viciously yanked her out of her car while assaulting her.

“When I fell to the ground, he started stabbing me in the head. I shielded my head with my hands, but he continued. He proceeded to stab me in the legs as I called for help,” she recounted.

Wanjiku explained that she had a chance to get on her feet and walked into a deserted home where the culprit followed her.

“I was unable to move further, because of the injuries on my leg. Mutugi caught up with me. He moved on to the second leg. The stabs tore through my flesh. He aimed the weapon at my stomach, but I turned around. Unfortunately, I sustained a deep wound on my back,” she recalled.

The mother of two was rescued by security guards and neighbours who rushed her to hospital in critical condition. “I have at least 18 stab wounds on the head, hands, legs and back. Most of my fingers were nearly chopped off and others fractured. I am scheduled for surgery. The doctor has told me that I may lose some of the fingers,” she said.

The suspect whom Wanjiku says meant to end her life is said to have followed her to the hospital.

“He managed to access my room but was ejected by my friends and hospital security. He went back to my house where he threatened my two children. The neighbours protected them and alerted me of the attempt,” she said.

She explained that the genesis of their differences was after she noted red flags in their relationship. “He had never gotten physical with me until this time. I had a house where he moved in with me. He, however, became abusive and I decided to move out. He conspired with the landlord and I was ejected from my own house only with my children. I had to rent another house and start from scratch,” said Wanjiku.

She explained that she, on multiple occasions informed the alleged suspect that the romantic relationship between them was over, but he could not stomach the rejection. “This was also part of our discussion in our meeting at the Alps. He couldn’t accept it. I wanted to end our partnership in the real estate company where we are co-directors,” said Wanjiku.

She went on, “I also wanted him to give back the money I had loaned him. My friends were aware of this request, which is an old matter. These are some of the reasons he attacked me.”

Wanjiku says that the attack is likely to incapacitate her from doing her job normally.