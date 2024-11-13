Atleast 10 killed, 20 injured in an accident on Kisumu-Kakamega

At least 10 people have died and 20 others injured after a truck rammed two matatus on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

Police say the driver of the tanker lost control before hitting the two public service vehicles headed to Kisumu.

Police spokesperson says efforts to trace the diver of the tanker is underway.

A police report seen by The Standard shows that the accident occurred at 6pm on the Yala Bridge at Iguhu area.

Bodies of the deceased road users have been moved to Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital Morgue pending identification and autopsy.

Those injured are nursing their wounds in different medical facilities in Kakamega.