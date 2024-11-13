The Standard

Atleast 10 killed, 20 injured in an accident on Kisumu-Kakamega

By Winfrey Owino | 38m ago

At least 10 people have died and 20 others injured after a truck rammed two matatus on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

Police say the driver of the tanker lost control before hitting the two public service vehicles headed to Kisumu.

Police spokesperson says efforts to trace the diver of the tanker is underway.

A police report seen by The Standard shows that the accident occurred at 6pm on the Yala Bridge at Iguhu area.

Bodies of the deceased road users have been moved to Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital Morgue pending identification and autopsy.

Those injured are nursing their wounds in different medical facilities in Kakamega.

 

 

Related Topics

Kisumu-Kakamega Highway Road Safety
.

Latest Stories

Court dismisses MCK efforts to overturn judgement on defamation case filed by journalist
Court dismisses MCK efforts to overturn judgement on defamation case filed by journalist
Nyanza
By Standard Reporter
19 mins ago
Atleast 10 killed, 20 injured in an accident on Kisumu-Kakamega
Counties
By Winfrey Owino
38 mins ago
Ruto meets divided Nairobi leaders, Gachagua allies
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuliza gang in Sh449m heist to lose property
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Fuliza gang in Sh449m heist to lose property
Why women are at risk of rogue religious groups
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Why women are at risk of rogue religious groups
Boda boda operators in new bid to slam brakes on bike theft
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Boda boda operators in new bid to slam brakes on bike theft
How Gen Z protesters were abducted, extorted by armed hooded men
By Robert Wanjala 1 hr ago
How Gen Z protesters were abducted, extorted by armed hooded men
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved