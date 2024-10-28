You will inherit Raila's political base, ODM MPs assure Ruto

An MP allied Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, has said the opposition leader will hand over his political base and support to President William Ruto.

His remarks came as some MPs from Nyanza and Mt Kenya yesterday told President William that he would continue enjoying political support from their respective regions, despite the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders told the president that he would inherit opposition Chief Raila Odinga's political base while their Central Kenya counterparts assured him of support, in a region that is reeling from the removal of their topmost leader in the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Mount Kenya leaders, however, did not tell the President whether he was still popular among their constituents following Gachagua’s impeachment.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, told Ruto in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, that there were plans to hand over Raila's political base as soon as the ODM leader ascends to the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

He was among MPs from North Rift, Nyanza and Central regions, who accompanied Ruto to a prayer service at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moiben.

Ruto was in his home county for the first time since the impeachment of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, barely two weeks ago.

Kaluma said the Nyanza region will pay back Ruto for supporting Raila's AUC chairmanship campaign.

The Homa Bay Town lawmaker said Ruto was a political strategist who will ensure Raila clinches the African Union job.

"Raila will hand over his political support in the Nyanza region and ODM to you (Ruto) before leaving for Addis Ababa," Kaluma said.

He said Ruto was uniting the country through his broad-based working arrangement with ODM.

"We are here to thank you for what you have been doing to unite the country. Among what you swore to defend is the unity of the country," he added.

Kaluma went on, "We thank you for the support you are giving Raila for the AUC chairmanship.

"Where I come from, when someone clothes your father, he becomes your friend. When he offers your father a walking stick, he becomes a friend worth your support."

He said ODM was part of the current administration and was not ready to turn their backs on Ruto.

"Mine is to warn you (Ruto's supporters) to respect the presidency. Some of the people we support have looked for that seat many times and have not gotten it. People who come last like us might be treated well," he said. Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma said the Nyanza region will pay back Ruto for supporting Raila's AUC chairmanship campaign.

Migori Senator, Eddy Oketch, asked Ruto not to relent in his push to unite the country.

He added that Ruto's decision to work with Raila will guarantee the country peace.

"It is very difficult to build a nation. Leaders can work very hard to build roads and hospitals among others but if there is no peace, all developments can crumble," the senator said, adding, "I can assure you that even if you don't build roads and the economy, the unity can strong than any economy in the world."

He said Raila Odinga's political bases will not water down the unity established by the duo.

Nyeri Town MP, Dancun Mathenge, declared that the Central Region will continue supporting Ruto despite Gachagua's impeachment, insisting that Mt Kenya region embraced the broad-based government.

"We elected you (Ruto) on our own volition and faith. We will walk together until you finish your term.

"There has been politics about our man (Gachagua), but we will continue to support your administration," Mathenge said.

His Kiambaa counterpart, John ka Wanjiku, said the Mt. Kenya region will not be so mad to exit a government they helped to form.

Wanjiku said opposition leaders were welcome in Kenya Kwanza and that the region will embrace Ruto's newfound political friends from ODM.

"We were not forced by anyone to vote for Ruto. We can't be mad to run away from the government to the opposition," said Wanjiku.

Mbeere North MP, Geoffrey Ruku, warned state officials of sacking or impeachment if they fail to deliver on their mandates.

"We have seen the axe fall on a big man (Gachagua). If you fail to do your work, you too will fall," Ruku said.

Ruto kept off the Gachagua impeachment debate and instead called for unity.

The president said he would not take the country back to a treacherous past of disunity.

"I want to encourage all of us that in unity we have strength. I will not walk the path of taking our nation back to where they have come from," the president added.

“We were elected as leaders to serve but not gain popularity. Let me remind all leaders that it is our duty to unite all Kenyans for the prosperity of our country, he emphasised.