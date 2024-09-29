Win for Starlink as MPs welcome entry of internet provider

The Parliamentary Committee on Communication, Innovation, and Information has thrown weight behind new internet service provider market players.

However, the committee noted that it would vet the players to ensure that the law was followed and that consumer’s rights and data were protected.

The entry of US-based Starlink company into the internet market has ruffled feathers, with the country’s Safaricom company warning that this could disrupt the market.

The committee chairman, John Kiarie said the entrance of the new player would lead to a drop in internet charges, a move that was popular among Kenyans.

He said the issue had been brought before the committee’s attention adding that they were looking into it so as to make sure that the US company had abided by the law.

“Competition is healthy as consumers end up benefiting from better services and lower internet rates and innovation brings with it disruption,” he said.

Addressing the press at Enashipai Spa in Naivasha during a meeting for the committee, the Dagoreti South MP promised all players in the internet sector fair playing ground.

He at the same time said the committee was working on reviewing all archaic laws and policies in the ICT sector as they were hindering development.

On digital hubs, the legislator said that parliament had come up with rules and regulations that allowed the NG-CDF to construct the hubs and the national government to equip them.

“The government has plans to open 1,450 digital hubs across the country, and this is on course in a partnership between the NG-CDF and Ministry of ICT,” he said.

This was echoed by nominated MP Irene Nyakerario who termed the digital hubs as a game changer that would go a long way in supporting unemployed youths.

“We are working with stakeholders to identify the policy gaps in the ICT sector even as we empower our youths to free the internet,” she said.

On her part Engineer Maureen Mwaniki from Huawei Company said that they had partnered with the Ministry of ICT to connect 30 schools with the free internet.

“Six of these schools cater for the special and needy students and this is part of digital learning as part of improving learning,” she said.

Others who spoke were the CEO Technology Service Providers Association of Kenya (TESPOK) Fiona Asonga who called for a review of some of the archaic laws in the ICT sector.