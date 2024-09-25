Bizarre sexual claims blot on Governor Mutai's record

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai. [File, Standard]

A day after Members of the Kericho County Assembly adopted the motion to impeach Governor Erick Mutai, claims of indecency and unnatural sexual behaviour have surfaced, further damaging his reputation.

The mover of the motion, Kiprotich Rogony, claimed to have evidence supporting allegations that Governor Mutai intimidates and harasses junior officers who disagree with him.

"There are numerous complaints from female partners accusing the governor of indecent and unnatural sexual behaviour, including unconsented anal sex and other forms of dangerous and unprotected sexual activities," Rogony alleged in his petition, which was filed before the county assembly.

Coming from a rural county, the allegations have sparked debate as the individuals claiming to be victims are reportedly ready to testify in the county assembly.

Rogony, the Sigowet Ward representative, said that the victims would testify in-camera to protect their identity.

Governor Mutai is expected to mount a defense against the allegations on October 2.

The 15-page motion, tabled by Rogony, details various complaints about the governor's conduct.

"The victim of the abuse seeks anonymity at this stage and has requested to be heard in-camera to protect her identity and dignity," the MCA said adding that pseudonyms will be used to conceal the victim’s identity.

Rogony argued that the governor's actions have brought dishonour and disrepute to the office, violating Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act of 2012.

Assembly Leader of Majority, Phillip Rono said 37 out of 47 MCAs have signed the impeachment motion against the county boss.

Meanwhile, a section of Kipsigis elders have called for a truce between Governor Mutai and the MCAs. Joel Kimetto, the Kipsigis Clans Association Secretary, urged both sides to resolve their differences ahead of the October 2 impeachment hearing.

Speaking to The Standard, Kimetto acknowledged the serious issues raised but stressed the importance of dialogue.

"They have tabled the notice of motion for impeachment, and it's clear they have the numbers. This means the governor needs to rally his supporters and bring order to his administration. We are calling for positive engagement and encourage both parties to embrace dialogue at this stage," Kimetto said.

"Those in power should not give up but remain open to accommodating others. However, we will continue advocating for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve this," he added.

Governor Mutai is also facing accusations of allegedly encroaching on private land and designating it as a dumpsite without the owner's consent.

The Majority Leader urged the governor to address the concerns raised by the MCAs.

"We believe those spearheading the talks understand the reasons behind the impeachment motion. Service delivery has been poor, and the governor has failed to engage in discussions to improve it," Rono said.

He reiterated the MCAs' willingness to engage in dialogue if the governor is ready to listen.

"All we are asking for is better service delivery for the people who elected us," he said.

Rono also highlighted long-standing issues within the county, particularly accountability and unity.

"This is a moment of accountability. Let our leaders serve the people. All the money has been dispatched to the counties, and it's time for the leadership to focus on providing good services," he said.