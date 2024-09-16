Launched and relaunched, Ruto projects stall

President William Ruto in Mageta island, Siaya County where he launched a Sh232.5 million solar power project. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

It has been a roller-coaster ride for President William Ruto in his first two years in office as a number of projects his administration has been pursuing in counties struggle to take shape to deliver on his campaign promises.

While a few are on track, a majority of the projects are yet to start, while others have stalled. So bad is the situation in some regions that some projects have not proceeded beyond the launching plaque.

Interviews with residents across the regions established that a majority are unhappy over lack of progress in the implementation of key projects that have been launched in high profile events.

Save for affordable housing programmes taking shape in some parts of the country, other infrastructural projects promised by the administration are in a sorry state while others have been left at the mercy of vandals.

In North Rift, residents claimed key projects worth billions that were promised by the President are barely on track despite several visits to the region by top government officials.

The construction of Sh65 billion controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams are yet to start despite President Ruto’s administration renegotiating their construction with the Italian government. It was among the key election pledges he had fronted before he took office.

In January, however, the President said he would engage Italy to follow up on the project.

“I will be going to Italy together with Governor Wisley Rotich to meet the President of Italy on how to expedite the implementation of the dam projects (Arror, Kimwarer and Itare),” President Ruto said during the interdenominational prayers meeting in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County in January.

A spot check at the site of the dams, however, reveals overgrown bushes and farms without any sign that it is bound to host a dam.

Similarly, the much-touted construction of Biretwo-Tot road meant to open up Kerio Valley for investment is also yet to start.

In January this year, President Ruto launched a number of government projects in his Uasin Gishu home county. He commissioned the construction of a Sh6 billion 64 ultra-modern market in the Eldoret Central Business District (CBD).

However, eight months later, the much-awaited multi-storey market which the leaders had claimed would bring an end to the incessant hawkers-county askaris conflict and provide space for more than 4,000 traders in the town is yet to take shape.

No construction work has been going on the site for months now.

The President had said the modern market would give at least 4,000 traders in Eldoret space to do business.

“There is nothing taking place. Only the housing projects are being built,” said Patrick Rono, a resident.

In Nandi, the two years of the Kenya Kwanza administration are characterised by stalled road projects and unfulfilled promises.

Last year, the government launched a Sh500 million agricultural Economic Processing Zone (EPZ) in Tindiret that was expected to create thousands of jobs for locals.

But the project located in Chemase area along the sugar belt region has not taken off despite being hyped. It was to be concluded within two years.

Similarly, residents of Turkana have been left disappointed as a number of key national projects that were expected to bring development to the neglected region have stalled.

Flickers of hope

Expansion of Lake Turkana Wind Power, water and irrigation, and Lodwar-Kalokol road projects remain Kenya Kwanza campaign pledges.

“The government promised us a university charter to help our young people access higher education right here in Turkana, but it’s yet to happen. Why are we being neglected?” said Eliud Emeri, the Director of Civil Society in Turkana.

In South Rift, several projects are also struggling to get a footing. They include the 40-kilometre Njoro- Beeston- Nessuit/Beeston- Elburgon/ Mauche-Sururu road in Njoro that has stalled.

During a recent tour of the constituency by the President, area MP Charity Kathambi expressed her disappointment on the project whose contractor left the site without any work done.

“Mr President, these people are asking me many questions about that road. It is very critical for them but no progress has been made yet. Kindly have the road done for the people,” Kathambi told Ruto.

In the region, however, there are flickers of hope as the affordable housing programmes begins to take shape in Nakuru. These include the ongoing construction of 220 housing units in Bahati.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika in July said the Elburgon and Bahati projects were 60 per cent complete.

“These two projects have turned into a hub of knowledge and skill transfer, significantly contributing to the self-development and empowerment of local residents,” Kihika said.

In Kericho County, residents remain disappointed as several key development projects they had hoped for under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government are yet to take off.

At the forefront of the residents’ concerns is the much-anticipated Londiani Referral Hospital project, which has not commenced despite repeated assurances from UDA leaders.

During the funeral service of the 52 Londiani road crash victims last year, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua emphasised that the government would prioritise the hospital’s construction. However, the project remains in limbo.

Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Cherorot confirmed to The Standard that the national government-funded Londiani Referral Hospital will remain on the designated 100-acre site, which has already been officially gazetted by the County Lands Executive.

“The hospital, once completed, is expected to provide critical health services to the region,” he said.

Similarly, counties in the Western region claim they have nothing much in terms of development to brag about despite having their sons, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and now Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Wycliffe Oparanya,in government.

In Kakamega, the construction of an ICT digital hub that was launched last year has stalled while in Nyanza, key projects including the planned construction of a Fisheries hub that was approved in 2022 is yet to start.

There are mixed reactions from Bungoma residents on the Kenya Kwanza government administration with some showing satisfaction and others regret.

Mercy Ndanu, a businesswoman in Chepukube market expressed her dissatisfaction with the governance of Ruto’s administration.

“I have never seen a regime that is full of self-centred leaders like this Kenya Kwanza one, there is little of development projects to show for the two years since getting in office, “said Ndanu.

Samuel Maloba, a bodaboda rider, had a contrary opinion applauding the government for trying to bring development down to the common Kenyans. “Ruto’s government has tried and should be given their flowers, that stadium would be stalled were it not for him, same to the Matulo airstrip. It might seem insignificant but development is development,” said Maloba.

In the Mount Kenya region, the construction of affordable housing programmes are on course even as other projects struggle.

The construction of the housing projects in Nyeri that were temporarily stopped to allow contractors to adjust the designs have resumed.

The project at the Blue Valley construction site in Majengo, continues as machines level the foundation of three blocks which will hold bed-sitters, one, two and three-bedroom housing units.

According to the acting Director of Housing Asumpta Muthama, progress at the Blue Valley and Ruring’u site currently stands at two per cent with the contractor expected to hand over complete units to the government in the next 18 months.

“The government is planning to put up a total of 1 million affordable housing units by the year 2027. This translates to a minimum of 200,000 housing units annually,” she said.

In Kiharu constituency, residents are happy over the launch of several road tarmacking programmes.

Milka Wangu said she has nothing to celebrate as the Mau Mau road remains abandoned.

“I had a lot of hopes that this government will fast track completion of the road to accelerate business opportunities between Central and Rift Valley regions through the Aberdare Ranges,” said Wangu a potato dealer.

But to Kenneth Mwangi the programmes that require much attention from the government are those allied to agriculture.

Mwangi, a resident of Kabirwa market said the government should allocate billions of shillings to dairy, tea, and coffee which have a high income for the perceived small-scale holders.

“The agriculture sector should be allocated more resources as it supports hundreds of the communities in the villages,” said Mwangi.

At the Coast, a promise by Ruto’s administration to address historical land injustices is yet to be resolved while several projects are also lying abandoned.

During the campaigns in the build up to his election in 2022, Ruto had signed a pact with Coast leaders promising to set aside Sh1 billion every financial year to buy disputed parcels of land like the 86.7-acre Kwa Bulo Farm in Nyali to settle 10,000 squatters.

In 2023/2024, the government set aside Sh1 billion but land right activists say the programme was shrouded in mystery and it is not clear what type of land it will buy to settle the estimated 350,000 squatters at the Coast.

Adjudication of the 13 settlement schemes in Rabai, Malindi, Kinango, and Kilifi has also stalled due to budget constraints with questions abounding on the exact number of squatters.

Report by Julius Chepkwony, Anne Atieno, Stephen Rutto, Lynn Kolongei, Edward Kosut, Martin Ndiema, Bakari Ang’ela, Irissheel Shanzu, Benard Lusigi, Juliet Omelo, Benard Sanga, Ken Gachuhi, Nikko Tanui, Phares Mutembei, Purity Mwangi, Boniface Gikandi and James Munyeki