Flight delays, cancellations at JKIA as workers strike

Kenya Airways added that it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on affected flights. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]



Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced delays and flight cancellations due to an ongoing strike by staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), protesting the planned lease of the airport to the Adani Group.

In a statement dated Wednesday, September 11, the national carrier confirmed that both departing and arriving flights are affected.

"KQ would like to inform its clients that due to the action by some JKIA staff, there have been delays and possible cancellations of certain flights," it said.

Kenya Airways added that it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on affected flights.

Chaos have erupted at the airport with workers protesting the Adani takeover. Police have been seen roughing up workers, as activities remain at a standstill.

The strike, which began on Tuesday night, has crippled operations at the busy international airport, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a strike notice on August 12, opposing the proposed leasing of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

The union argues that the deal would lead to massive layoffs, poor working conditions, and the introduction of foreign workers.

Under the 30-year, Sh246 billion agreement, Adani Group plans to upgrade the airport, including the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal.

The Indian firm, owned by Gautam Adani, is also expected to renovate and refurbish existing airport facilities.