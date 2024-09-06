Ruto orders probe into Endarasha Academy fire

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire at Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, which has claimed the lives of 17 pupils.

While offering condolences to the families of the victims, Ruto vowed that those responsible would face justice.

"I have directed the relevant authorities to investigate this horrific incident thoroughly. Those responsible will be held accountable," he said.

The president also called for mobilizing resources to support the affected families.

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the survivors," he added.

The Standard has confirmed that 14 pupils are nursing serious burns from the Thursday night blaze and are receiving treatment at hospitals across Nyeri County.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged schools to enforce safety and security measures outlined by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert the frequent fires.

Gachagua condoled the families of the 17 pupils killed in the Endarasha Academy dormitory fire. "We pray for a quick recovery of the survivors of this inferno. May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss."

The scene remains cordoned off by the police.