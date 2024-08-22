Night lobbying, calls to State House that failed to light Mwangaza

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment hearing before the Senate Assembly on August 19, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Intense night negotiations dimmed the star for Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Although the charges against Mwangaza in her third impeachment Motion sounded like a rehash of those raised in the previous attempts, the odds were stacked against her.

Senior politicians from Meru had marshalled resources to ensure the Governor was this time removed.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also did not come to her aid by persuading Senators to spare her.

According to reliable sources, the politicians tasked an influential Senator allied to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to lobby his colleagues to impeach the Governor, marshalling 28 members to vote for the Motion on Tuesday night.

Governor Mwangaza, on her part, had relied on two Azimio la Umoja Senators to convince others against the impeachment. Fourteen Senators did, while other Opposition members boycotted the voting after being denied a chance to debate.

Women Governors reportedly sought an audience with the President. However, sources say Ruto was cautious not to lose the support of Meru politicians.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba termed the happenings as very disappointing observing that it was very clear that daggers were drawn when the Senators went for an off-camera session.

“I knew that things were not right when fellow Senators pushed for voting to take place before the House could debate on the merits and demerits of the accusations brought against the Governor since unlike the previous two cases this was the weakest,” she said.

Richard Onyonka (Kisii) said most of the Senators allied to Azimio opted to keep off the voting when they realised the procedure would not be allowed.

“Most of the Senators who voted out Governor Mwangaza were from Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Most of the Senators from Azimio La Umoja Coalition abstained from voting since we wanted the law to be followed,” he said.

Onyonka said some powerful politicians had decided that Governor Kawira had to go whether she was found guilty of any of the accusations or not.

Mohammed Chute (Marsabit) said most members were tired of the circus and that there was a likelihood that even if she was saved, the county assembly would still impeach her for the fourth time.

Chute said the process was political, and that is why the Senate had in the past rejected the impeachment.

“The Senate has performed its duty by impeaching Governor Mwangaza since it cannot be that the Meru County Assembly will be sending her to the Senate following an impeachment process every year. The Meru problems are political and need to be solved politically,” he said.

Speaker Amason Kingi has already issued a gazette notice on the outcome.

“Pursuant to article 181 of the constitution and section 33 of the county government Act Cap 265 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the County Assembly of Meru approved a motion to remove from office by impeaching Governor Kawira Mwangaza,” said Kingi in the notice dated August 20.

However, the High Court in Nairobi issued an order declaring that the Governor would remain in office until a case she has filed against the impeachment is heard and determined.

The county assembly accused Mwangaza of gross violation of the Constitution, which 26 Senators voted in support while 4 voted against. Fourteen Azimio Senators abstained.

In the second count of gross violation of various national and county laws, 26 members agreed with the MCAs while two voted against and 14 did not vote.

On the abuse of office charge, 27 voted in support, one disagreed and 14, again, abstained from voting.

While moving the Motion, Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot asked Senators to make the best decision in the interest of the people of Meru County. John Kinyua (Laikipia) seconded the Motion.

Orwoba was thrown out as she protested the failure to allow debate before voting, arguing that there were no grounds for impeachment.

She claimed said a few leaders were upset that the Governor was woman and were determined to fight her.

Mwangaza, in her defence, blamed Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi (Meru) for being behind her political woes despite efforts to seek reconciliation.

The Governor said she had written to the Senate Devolution Committee to visit Meru for reconciliation, but allies of the Senator openly said the team would only visit once he gives the green light.

“Immediately after the second impeachment was dismissed I went around Meru County seeking forgiveness from anyone that I may have wronged, I have met with Members of Parliament and Members of the County Assembly except the Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi,” said Mwangaza.

She denied buying the loyalty of MCAs, explaining that she reconciled with Mitunguu Ward Rep Evans Mawira, who is the former Majority Leader and the mover of the second impeachment Motion.

The Governor said her husband Murega Baichu has never attended any county functions after the issue came up in her first impeachment.

Mwangaza denied all other accusations.