ODM leaders slam Azimio leaders for alleged conspiracy to overthrow Raila

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka flanked by Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni addresses the press in reaction to ODM's appointments into Cabinet Secretaries positions on July 25,2024. They said that the appointments were done on individual basis and not as Azimio. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Two ODM leaders have criticized a section of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders over their alleged conspiracy to overthrow Raila Odinga from the coalition's leadership.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were faulted Azimio leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly planning to overthrow Odinga.

Speaking at Agoro Sare Primary School when they presided over the distribution of three school buses bought by Kasipul NG-CDF, Wanga said the press conference convened by a group of Azimio leaders led by Musyoka on Thursday implied a coup against Odinga’s leadership.

Musyoka held the press conference on behalf of the Azimio Coalition in the absence of Odinga. ODM and NARC-Kenya parties did not attend the conference.

The conference took place as Martha Karua, the NARC-Kenya Party Leader, was preparing to withdraw from the coalition.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni announced that they had resolved for Musyoka to lead their coalition, allowing Odinga to continue his campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Wanga criticized the Azimio leaders' resolution, arguing that it effectively removes Odinga from his position as the coalition leader.

“The Azimio team met on Thursday, and from my reading of their statement, it is like they have overthrown Raila from the leadership of the coalition. In fact, they are doing this under the pretext that Raila is joining AUC,” Wanga said.

She argued that the decision of the Azimio team to appoint Musyoka as their leader was like inheriting the wife of a man when he was still alive.

“Resolving that Raila is no longer the Azimio leader is like a coup, and we oppose it,” Wanga said.

The governor reaffirmed that they as members of ODM were still part of Azimio and warned against creating unnecessary tension in the coalition.

Were said they are supporting Raila in leading the national dialogue to ensure peace prevails in the country and that anybody who opposes the conversation between the ODM leader and President William Ruto does not mean well for the people of Kenya.

He said ODM members who have been nominated as cabinet secretaries should not be victimized by anybody.

“The government belongs to all Kenyans and ODM members who have been nominated as cabinet secretaries deserve those positions. We congratulate them and we encourage them to use the positions to serve the citizens of this country better,” Were said.