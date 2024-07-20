Civil societies defend Ford Foundation after Ruto offensive

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei. [Courtesy]

Civic organisations have denied government claims that they are funding protests, saying their financial reports and activities are accessible to the State.

Distancing themselves from the allegations of fuelling violence in the country, the over 20 civil society organisations (CSOs) maintained that the demonstrations are fuelled by President William Ruto’s adamance to listen the demands of Kenyans.

Speaking Saturday during a press briefing in Nairobi, the CSOs said the accusations are “insensible and only meant to distract the public from holding the government accountable.”

“We have been accountable and all of us are duly registered under Public Benefits Organisations Act and those operating under previous regulations like Companies Act and Community Based Organisations Act are onboarding,” said Wanjiru Gikonyo, board member of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

She added: “Those financial reports are available and the funding mechanisms, our audit reports are available.”

Institute of Social Accountability (Tisa) Executive Director Diana Gichengo told government to stop trivialising issues that are being raised.

In a letter dated July 18, the government demanded reports from 16 organisations that it claimed were funded by the Ford Foundation to sponsor the current protests.

At the same time, the letter sought to compel the American charity organisation to explain funding to the organisations amounting to Sh194 million ($1.49 million) over the last month alone.

“Most of the guarantees who have been at the centre of the anti-finance Bill protests and the subsequent anarchic mobilisations that have sought to upend the peace and security of the State,” said Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’oei.

According to Sing’oei, the protests have morphed and escalated to toppling the country’s democratically elected and constitutionally sanctioned government - a position the CSOs dismissed.

Ford Foundation too defended itself from any wrongdoing, saying its website has the answers to what the Kenya Kwanza administration is seeking.

Sheila Masinde of Transparency International said the intimidations amounts to attack on the independence of the organisations, calling for good governance and sanity in government.