Shock as nine bodies retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Nairobi

Locals milling at the scene where 9 bodies have so far been recovered. [Courtesy]

At least nine bodies have been retrieved from the Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

According to images seen by The Standard, the bodies were well-wrapped in sacks and black polythene bags and later tied with ropes.

“We have managed to retrieve nine bodies so far but we can still see more others in the quarry. They are all young adults,” a Haki Africa activist, Fredrick Onjiro, told The Standard on the phone.

Some of the bodies had visible severe injuries although it wasn’t immediately established if they had bullet wounds owing to the state of the bodies.

Efforts to reach Embakasi OCPD Wesley Kimeto for comment were futile when publishing this story.

The incident has attracted large crowds with locals milling the area as more police officers arrive.

The bodies have been moved to the City mortuary in Nairobi, as the search gets underway.

This is a developing story and is being updated…