The Standard

"Not my words, they were edited," Farah Maalim on viral video mess

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago
Dadaab MP Farah Maalim. [KTN News]

Dadaab MP Farah Maalim has distanced himself from an undated viral video depicting him making inflammatory statements while discrediting the Kenyan Gen Z movement.

According to the lawmaker, the video was taken at a recent book launch event he attended in Somalia but has been manipulated to distort the sequence of his words.

“It’s all editing, cutting and pasting, and putting words together. It's basically a lot of nonsense," said Maalim before swiftly quipping, “It is Somalis who would do that for other reasons because I also weighed in on the politics of Somalia.”

In the video, a man who is supposedly Maalim can be heard saying he would have used strong-arm tactics to fell 5,000 Gen Z protesters, every day of the demonstrations, for attempting to overthrow the government.

“That 5,000 figure was in line with what I said about the serious slaughter that happens whenever there is an attempt at a revolution to try to forcefully take over the government,” he said.

Maalim, while appearing on KTN News on Tuesday morning, insisted that the point of the video did not represent the true picture of the substance of his speech at the said event.

The video that has elicited public rage, comes on the back of the MP’s sustained talk against the means used by the younger Kenyans in exerting pressure on the government in a bid to correct the wrongs in governance.

“When you occupy Statehouse and Parliament, two constitutional institutions that are a bedrock for the stability of the country and our democracy, that is a coup,” he said about the June 25 invasion of Parliament Buildings by the protesters.

“We’ve seen this headless thing called a popular movement, even a revolution, in many places including Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Somalia. The results are always invariably devastating.”

Related Topics

Farah Maalim Gen Z Occupy Parliament Protests
.

Latest Stories

Youth storm Nandi governor's office to demand accountability
Youth storm Nandi governor's office to demand accountability
Rift Valley
By Edward Kosut
38 mins ago
Ruto signs IEBC Bill, paving way for hiring of commissioners
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Explained: What next after Ruto assents to the IEBC Bill?
Fact Check
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
By Fidelis Mogaka 1 hr ago
Premium Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
By Ashminder Kaur 1 hr ago
Premium Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved