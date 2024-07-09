Ruto signs IEBC Bill, paving way for hiring of commissioners

President William Ruto at KICC, Nairobi during the signing of IEBC Amendment Bill, 2024.[PCS]

President William Ruto has today assented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Amendment Bill, 2024.

During the signing ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Ruto affirmed his commitment to fully implementing the new electoral law, in line with the recommendations of the NADCO report.

“This historic action paves the way for appointing the selection panel that will recruit IEBC’s new commissioners. I am fully behind the process and committed to ensuring its full implementation,” said Ruto on Tuesday.

The Bill, passed by Parliament, is based on the recommendations of the NADCO report and is the product of a bipartisan team comprising leaders from both the government and the opposition.

The Head of State also urged Parliament to expedite the Conflict of Interest Bill to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to keep government officials in check.

Anti-Government Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, present at the ceremony, called on the youth to halt anti-government protests, saying they are ready to come to the table and engage them.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration is ready to engage with the youths and discuss the issues they are raising. We are ready to listen to them,” he said.

IEBC Reconstitution

On his part, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga urged President Ruto to fully implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, expressing optimism that it will address electoral injustices in the country.

Odinga criticised the electoral commission's incompetence during the last general elections.

“What example are we showing the world? In the midst of such an important exercise, who were we to believe between the two sides of the IEBC? It's a shame! Kenya has men and women who can do better jobs, and this Act will help unify the country,” he stated.

The Azimio chief also expressed his commitment to finding a lasting solution to Kenya's electoral issues, emphasizing the importance of fixing IEBC.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka highlighted the significance of involving Gen Z in national matters, urging the Kenya Kwanza leadership to fully engage the youth.

“If we are not careful, all of us will be thrown out by Gen Z because they say they have come of age. You say we are leaders of tomorrow, but we are leaders of now. We can't dismiss them,” Kalonzo stated.

Other attendees included Attorney-General Justin Muturi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, among other senior State officials.