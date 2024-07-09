The Standard

Ruto signs IEBC Bill, paving way for hiring of commissioners

By Mate Tongola | 39m ago
President William Ruto at KICC, Nairobi during the signing of IEBC Amendment Bill, 2024.[PCS]

President William Ruto has today assented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Amendment Bill, 2024.

During the signing ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Ruto affirmed his commitment to fully implementing the new electoral law, in line with the recommendations of the NADCO report.

“This historic action paves the way for appointing the selection panel that will recruit IEBC’s new commissioners. I am fully behind the process and committed to ensuring its full implementation,” said Ruto on Tuesday.

The Bill, passed by Parliament, is based on the recommendations of the NADCO report and is the product of a bipartisan team comprising leaders from both the government and the opposition.

The Head of State also urged Parliament to expedite the Conflict of Interest Bill to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to keep government officials in check.

Anti-Government Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, present at the ceremony, called on the youth to halt anti-government protests, saying they are ready to come to the table and engage them.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration is ready to engage with the youths and discuss the issues they are raising. We are ready to listen to them,” he said.

IEBC Reconstitution

On his part, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga urged President Ruto to fully implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, expressing optimism that it will address electoral injustices in the country.

Odinga criticised the electoral commission's incompetence during the last general elections.

“What example are we showing the world? In the midst of such an important exercise, who were we to believe between the two sides of the IEBC? It's a shame! Kenya has men and women who can do better jobs, and this Act will help unify the country,” he stated.

The Azimio chief also expressed his commitment to finding a lasting solution to Kenya's electoral issues, emphasizing the importance of fixing IEBC.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka  highlighted the significance of involving Gen Z in national matters, urging the Kenya Kwanza leadership to fully engage the youth.

“If we are not careful, all of us will be thrown out by Gen Z because they say they have come of age. You say we are leaders of tomorrow, but we are leaders of now. We can't dismiss them,” Kalonzo stated.

Other attendees included Attorney-General Justin Muturi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, ODM Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, among other senior State officials.

Related Topics

NADCO report IEBC Amendment Bill 2024 President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Refugee learners defy ravages of war to conquer science
Refugee learners defy ravages of war to conquer science
Education
By Mercy Kahenda
33 mins ago
Wanjigi faults Ruto's public debt taskforce, demands public inquiry
National
By Denis Omondi
39 mins ago
Ruto signs IEBC Bill, paving way for hiring of commissioners
National
By Mate Tongola
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
By Edwin Nyarangi 39 mins ago
Premium Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
By Brian Otieno 39 mins ago
Premium DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
By Fidelis Mogaka 39 mins ago
Premium Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
By Ashminder Kaur 39 mins ago
Premium Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved