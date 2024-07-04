Kalonzo to Ruto: Set up IEBC and call snap polls

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other senior Azimio Coalition officials condole with families at Nairobi City Mortuary on July 3, 2023. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

Leaders of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition now want President William Ruto to promptly sign the Electoral and Boundaries Commission Amendment Bill 2024 into law to enable snap parliamentary elections.

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, together with other senior coalition officials, said that Kenyans were tired of the current regime and viewed the Bill as the means to remove it from power.

“Kenyans have had enough of Ruto and are demanding that #RutoMustGo today, not tomorrow,” said Kalonzo.

He criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration for delaying the enactment of the Bill.

“We are aware that this Bill has been sitting on Ruto’s desk for days now, and Kenya Kwanza is reluctant to sign it into law,” he said.

Coalition members stressed the Bill’s importance in implementing crucial electoral reforms, including provisions for the recall of Members of Parliament by their constituents.

According to Kalonzo, the proposed law will ensure the accountability of elected officials. “The Constitution says if you want to withdraw your Member of Parliament, you have to wait for two years, and two years are coming to an end on the 9th of August. So really, this is timely.”

The coalition also warned its legislators to toe the line. “We have officially, through our constituent parties’ mechanisms, put on notice all Azimio legislators who went against the wishes of their people. We are supporting the call for their recall,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader further raised the possibility of holding snap elections, citing recent examples from France and the UK where elections happened earlier than expected.

“This is a moment for Kenya. But that’s why we are calling for quick enactment of the IEBC Amendment Bill 2024. So at least there may be a possibility, assuming the youth in this country will allow that opportunity to happen,” he said.

In addition to calls for electoral reforms, the coalition directed its members holding leadership positions to reject the recent salary increments proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said it would be insensitive for MPs to accept the salary increase amidst widespread public discontent and demands for austerity measures.

“I, together with my deputy, have rejected in totality the purported salary increments by the SRC. We are asking the National Treasury to reallocate that money towards employing junior secondary school teachers, employing health workers, and helping the youth who are out there struggling to get gainful employment,” Wandayi said.

He called on his colleagues to follow their lead in rejecting the pay rise, stressing the need for unity and solidarity in addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

Kalonzo accused the government of “attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues by proposing salary increases for senior state officers amidst an economic downturn”.

“It is deeply concerning that at a time when our economy is struggling, there are plans to adjust the salaries of senior state officers upwards. This move is not only insensitive but also indicative of the regime’s misplaced priorities,” he said.

Kalonzo also condemned the violence meted out against peaceful protestors in the Finance Bill demonstrations.

“The protesters, largely composed of our vibrant Gen-Z, were infiltrated by hired goons with the sole aim of disrupting their peaceful demonstrations. This is unacceptable and a blatant violation of their constitutional rights.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones to police bullets. We stand with you in this time of grief and demand justice for the fallen,” he said.

He also said President Ruto was responsible for the current state of unrest and economic mismanagement.

“Ruto has blood on his hands. His administration’s mishandling of the economy, coupled with rampant corruption and oppressive tax policies, has left Kenyans disillusioned and desperate. It is time for him to take responsibility for his actions and step down to allow for a smooth transition of power.”

Kalonzo called on the police to identify and arrest the goons who infiltrated the protests, saying there was need for accountability and justice.