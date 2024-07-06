The Standard

LSK's Faith Odhiambo declines Ruto's appointment to debt taskforce

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago
Law Society of Kenya Faith Odhiambo flanked by other society's officials addressed the press on May 13, 2024. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo will not be party to the newly gazetted presidential taskforce on forensic audit of public debt.

LSK, in a statement on Saturday, July 6 averred that the said task force is "unconstitutional", referencing Article 229 of the Constitution.

"Taking cognisance of the provisions of article 229 of the Constitution, and interpretation of said provisions by the court, it is our considered view that the said taskforce is unconstitutional."

"The Council of LSK has thus resolved that neither our president nor any members shall take up positions or participate in the said taskforce," the Society's Chief Executive Florence Muturi said.

Further, LSK asserts that the function of auditing public debt is reserved for the office of the Auditor-General, as stipulated by law.

According to the law, article 229(4) of the Constitution requires the Auditor General to conduct an audit of public debt within six months at the end of every financial year.

LSK also says that an existing office on Public Debt Management, whose head is a Director-General at the National Treasury should aid the Auditor General with details of the country's public debt.

The lawyers, calling out the formation of the task force, say it is a waste of public resources, as there are already offices with similar functions.

President William Ruto gazetted the eight-member team yesterday, appointing Nancy Gitonga as its chairperson.

The decision came on the back of growing dissent on some of the government's decisions, and the need to be transparent on Kenya's public debt situation, following weeks of unrest.

