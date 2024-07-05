No 'shoot-to-kill' orders were issued during protests- Kindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has promised to punish the alleged planners, financiers, and executors of the mayhem witnessed during the anti-government protests last three weeks.

According to Kindiki, this will set a good precedent to deter future plotters keen on breeding anarchy, terming them as ‘enemies of the country’.

The CS referenced the events of August 2022, when the security of the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya was breached, as politicians contested the presidential results saying that perpetrators were never booked and have become emboldened.

“What happened on June 25 was an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order of our country. We have made progress in tracking those who were responsible. The government will stop at nothing until we deal with dangerous people who planned, financed, and enabled the criminals,” said Kindiki.

“We had a serious breach of order at the national tallying centre on August 15, 2022. The impunity of not punishing the planners and orchestrators of those dangerous crimes has bred repeat behaviour,” he added.

On Tuesday, June 25, critical government buildings including Parliament, Supreme Court, and City Hall were attacked, as were private businesses in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere across the country.

Kindiki says that preliminary investigations point to criminal gangs affiliated with activist groups and could be patronised by politicians allied with the government and the opposition.

Further, the Interior CS also denied issuing any ‘shoot-to-kill’ orders to the police officers who he commended for successfully suppressing the unrest when the peaceful protests turned violent in the latter days.

“The National Police Service is independent on operational matters and is only under the instruction of the Inspector General. The work of the CS is to give policy direction and guidance,” he remarked.

The use of lethal force by the police was criticised, especially in dealing with protesters who made the unexpected occupation of parliament chambers.

Whereas the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) data indicatse that 41 Kenyans lost their lives in the protests, Kindiki insists that there were only 25 fatalities and approximately four hundred people (400) escaped with injuries of varying degrees.

Kindiki also said he has not found a compelling reason to resign as Kenyans turn heat on the Ruto Cabinet with a possible cabinet reshuffle in the offing.