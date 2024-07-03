Clerics wake up from slumber to protect the pulpit

Protestors in Kisii town on July 2, 2024. Police engaged them in the better part of the afternoon. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

That there has been a spirited push by Gen Z to see change in country’s governance system is not in doubt.

The last two weeks have seen an intensified revolt against unpopular government taxes, with fearless Gen Z literally moving from the social media platforms to the streets to among issues, reject Finance Bill 2024.

Since their push began, churches have been on the receiving end from Gen Z, who have accused them of taking a back seat when their leadership in the country was most needed.

This has also seen the youth push a campaign to keep politicians off the pulpit and have been somewhat successful, going by the last two Sundays.

From politicians conspicuously missing on the front row seats to cancellation of fundraisers, Gen Z occupied the churches to ensure this is achieved.

And with this, churches have risen to the occasion and have been affirming to the youths that they are together in the push for a better country, with some even initiating programmes to involve them more.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), for instance, has said this is a time for rebirth and a critical moment of reshaping the country and everyone has a responsibility.

The NCCK Central region, led by its chairman, Bishop Dr Timothy Gichere, said Tuesday the Government and all leaders must listen keenly and while the season of chest-thumping is gone, they regretted that it is another week where the youth have got into demonstration without their issues being addressed.

“We are engaging churches to integrate the youth in governance and decision-making processes. We must adapt our churches to manifest the gospel in the language of the current generation,” they said.

The Council has since called on all institutions and leaders to focus more than 80 per cent of their efforts and resources on empowering the youth to have dignified livelihoods and to be equipped for leadership.

It has committed to establishing centres of excellence for the youth to acquire skills and opportunities for creating pathways for dignified livelihoods and the creation of resilient communities.

Similarly, each NCCK member is to develop youth-led, youth-owned and youth-focused programmes of action premised on the basis of the principle of “nothing for the youth without the youth”.

They also said they will organize people-driven multisectoral economic forums at the local levels, culminating in a national economic conference in which Kenyans will analyze the current economic state of the nation, identify what is ailing us and find solutions for a better future.

“NCCK will review and enhance budgets and programmes to increase resources for youth work and programmes in our churches. We continue spearheading capacity building of the youth and other members of the church for enhanced citizen participation for strengthened public accountability,” the NCCK has assured.

The Catholic Church, through the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has indicated that the aspirations for the young people are valid, saying their clamour shows concern for the country, the lives of others and for social justice.

They have also pledged to accompany the Gen Z and to double efforts to promote peace, love, unity and justice for all Kenyans. They welcomed Gen Z’s passion in opposing the Finance Bill, which has since been withdrawn.

“We shall support you where we can to get worthy employment opportunities and in your civic pursuit through constructive dialogues amongst yourselves and others in society. As a church, we are here to listen to you and accompany you,” the bishops assured.

Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen has also stated that the world has witnessed a revolution in Nairobi and politics in the country will have to change.

“If the Government wants to allay fears and anger of not only the youth but also for all wananchi, they cannot continue to do business as usual... Ask yourself where you stand in all this. Would you be ready to give your life for justice and peace in this country? Where do you belong? Christians or Catholics are not disconnected from the events of these days and in fact, the church should not be disconnected,” said the nuncio.

The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) have also joined the debate saying that they applaud Gen Z for their discernment that time has come for them to do something significant for the nation.

They said EAK has also taken note of the great dissatisfaction of the youth with the religious. “On behalf of the church, we wish to let them know that we have taken note of this situation. In the same light, we wish to indicate that spiritual leaders have a mandate to shepherd all Kenyans and provide guidance that is redemptive for the nation,” the EAK affirmed.

National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) Chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Abdi said that before talking about the structure of dialogue, there is a need to first recognize that there is a party that has something to deliver.