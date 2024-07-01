39 dead, 361 injured during protests, KNCHR says

Gen Zs light candles in honour of their fallen peers who died during peaceful protests at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 30, 2024. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

39 people were killed and 361 injured during the anti-Finance Bill protests countrywide, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has said.

In a statement signed by the commission's chairperson Roseline Odede, those who lost their lives were from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).

Additionally, the commission indicated there were 32 cases of involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

"The Commission continues to condemn in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force that was inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and on safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres and ambulances," said Odede.

The Commission has also called out protestors who destroyed and burned critical government infrastructure such as Parliament buildings and the National Library, urging them to respect the rule of law.

"Over the weekend we documented instances of open hostility, threats of violence and actual violence meted on politicians by the public. This is unacceptable, rights have obligations and we urge restraint, respect for the rule of law by all and non-violation of the rights of others," said Odede.

The Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga has since warned that future acts of violence leading to loss of lives and destruction of private or public property will be met with the full force of law.