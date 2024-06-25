Concern as Gabriel Oguda, more influencers allegedly abducted ahead of demos

Newspaper columnist Gabriel Oguda has been vocal in pushing for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024. [Oguda, Facebook]

Uproar has risen over the continued alleged abductions of social media influencers ahead of the planned anti-tax demonstrations today.

At least five prominent social media users were allegedly abducted early Tuesday, just hours before the widely publicised anti-Finance Bill protests.

Among those reported missing are newspaper columnist Gabriel Oguda and influencer Osama Otero. Both reported their abductions on social media moments before being seized.

"Guys. Cops are at my gate," Oguda tweeted on his X account at 2:18 a.m.

Minutes later, his brother, Zachary Oguda posted: "I can confirm that my brother has been taken by unknown gunmen from his house five minutes ago.”

Social media influencer Osama Otero was also abducted around the same time. Users on X are pushing the hashtags #FreeOguda and #FreeOsama in response.

Authorities have yet to comment on the alleged abductions.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of another vocal social media user, Shad Khalif, remains unknown after being abducted outside a shopping center in the South B, Nairobi.

There has been a series of abductions since the anti-Finance Bill protests began last week.

Osama and Oguda have been hosting popular X Spaces opposing the proposed Finance Bill 2024.