I'm sorry, MP KJ says after criticism over remarks

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Dagoretti South MP John 'KJ' Kiarie. [File, Standard]

Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John 'KJ' Kiarie has apologised for comments he made regarding the authenticity of nationwide protests last week.

The comedian-turned-MP, while speaking at the National Assembly on Thursday, June 20, alleged he was a graphic expert who could tell the Occupy Parliament protests were doctored.

Kiarie, who courted criticism from Kenyans for the remarks, says he made the comments in the heat of the moment.

“I truly apologise for the comments I made regarding the protests and the authenticity of certain images. In the heat of the moment, during the debate on the finance bill, my words were unnecessary, misguided and insensitive,” said Kiarie.

He added; “I deeply regret my utterances and understand the anger and frustration that exists in our nation. Anger that stems from decades of unresolved, but potent national issues.

“Having been a part of movements for social justice and human rights in the past, I acknowledge the importance of vigilance and popular agitation for a better Kenya.”

