Lobbyists warn of legal consequences following death of Rex, arrest of Billy Simani

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton. [File, Standard]

Human Rights organisations led by Amnesty Kenya have called for the immediate release of social media influencer Billy Simani also known as Crazy Nairobian.

Amnesty, in a statement backed by Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Defenders Coalition, Kenya Medical Association and others said reports indicated that Simani was detained by police at an undisloced location.

His friends claimed that he was arrested from his house on Friday, and were unable to trace him well into Saturday.

“We call for the immediate release of Billy Simani and any other content creators currently under arrest,” said Amnesty.

The human rights organization also urged independent state agencies to speed up investigations, and hold those responsible accountable.

LSK, reiterating the sentiments, also demanded that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) investigate the death of 29-year-old Rex Masai and bring the perpetrators to book within three weeks.

“We intend to ensure that these criminal elements within our police face the full force of the law. As we fulfil our statutory mandate, we urge members of the public to continue to express themselves and exercise their rights within the confines of the law. We must deny aggressors any opportunity to justify their illegal actions,” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo on Saturday.

So far, two people have been confirmed dead over police brutality meted on demonstrators on Thursday during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.