The Standard

Lobbyists warn of legal consequences following death of Rex, arrest of Billy Simani

By Betty Njeru | 28m ago
Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton. [File, Standard]

Human Rights organisations led by Amnesty Kenya have called for the immediate release of social media influencer Billy Simani also known as Crazy Nairobian.

Amnesty, in a statement backed by Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Defenders Coalition, Kenya Medical Association and others said reports indicated that Simani was detained by police at an undisloced location.

His friends claimed that he was arrested from his house on Friday, and were unable to trace him well into Saturday.

“We call for the immediate release of Billy Simani and any other content creators currently under arrest,” said Amnesty.

The human rights organization also urged independent state agencies to speed up investigations, and hold those responsible accountable.

LSK, reiterating the sentiments, also demanded that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) investigate the death of 29-year-old Rex Masai and bring the perpetrators to book within three weeks.

“We intend to ensure that these criminal elements within our police face the full force of the law. As we fulfil our statutory mandate, we urge members of the public to continue to express themselves and exercise their rights within the confines of the law. We must deny aggressors any opportunity to justify their illegal actions,” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo on Saturday.

So far, two people have been confirmed dead over police brutality meted on demonstrators on Thursday during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

Related Topics

Influencer Billy Simani Free Billy Simani Crazy Nairobian Billy Simani Arrested
.

Latest Stories

Anti-tax protests pose legitimacy test to Kenya Kwanza
Anti-tax protests pose legitimacy test to Kenya Kwanza
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
28 mins ago
Your death will not be in vain, family of Rex Masai says
National
By Okumu Modachi
28 mins ago
Premium Police under fire over brutality on Gen Zs peaceful, unarmed protest
National
By Francis Ontomwa
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Police under fire over brutality on Gen Zs peaceful, unarmed protest
By Francis Ontomwa 28 mins ago
Premium Police under fire over brutality on Gen Zs peaceful, unarmed protest
Kenya, Uganda rivalry rears ugly head with new milk war
By Macharia Kamau 28 mins ago
Premium Kenya, Uganda rivalry rears ugly head with new milk war
Azimio vows to block any attempts to impeach Gachagua
By Ndung’u Gachane 28 mins ago
Premium Azimio vows to block any attempts to impeach Gachagua
Jowie's hope of attending father's burial ceremony dashed by judge
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Premium Jowie's hope of attending father's burial ceremony dashed by judge
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved