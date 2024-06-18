The Standard

Arrests and clashes as protesters challenge police in Nairobi

By Denis Omondi | 2h ago

Drama ensued in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, June 18, after protestors took the streets in defiance of police orders.

Police arrested several ‘Occupy parliament’ protesters amid a dispute over the legality of the mass action.

Teargas was deployed to disperse the demonstrators, with plainclothes officers also involved.

Plain-cloth police officers arrest an activist protesting along Parliament Rad on June 18, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei declared the protests illegal, asserting that no group had obtained clearance for demonstrations within the city today.

However, Boniface Mwangi, a key organiser, claimed they had notified the police in advance.

"We informed the police on Saturday, marking multiple locations including Ambassador, National Archives, Nation Centre, Supreme Court, Skate Park, Taifa Road, and Kencom Stage as assembly points," said Mwangi.

"Harambee Avenue was designated as our preferred route."

Anti-riot police transported numerous protestors in their vehicles to various Nairobi police stations.

HAKI Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid is among those detained at Central Police Station.

Journalists have also been caught in the crossfire, with injuries reported during clashes between police and demonstrators.

Justus Macharia, a videographer from Standard Group, was briefly detained while covering the events, later released from a moving police vehicle.

Police officers patrol Parliament Road ahead of Finance Bill 2024 tabling in Parliament. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino voiced his support for the protests, criticising the police crackdown and demanding the release of those arrested.

"I condemn the mass arrest of peaceful protesters by the police," said Babu.

 "This excessive use of government power belongs to the past and is no longer acceptable. Those arrested must be released immediately," he added.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino (right) andStarehe MP Amos Mwago (left) address the media at Parliament on June 18, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The situation remains tense as authorities’ attempt to restore order amidst ongoing demonstrations in Nairobi’s CBD.

Related Topics

Occupy Parliament Protests Activist Boniface Mwangi Nairobi CBD Babu Owino
.

Latest Stories

Pregnant Akorino model Carey Priscilla joins protest against Finance Bill 2024
Pregnant Akorino model Carey Priscilla joins protest against Finance Bill 2024
Entertainment
By Fay Ngina
14 mins ago
Kenyan celebrities join protests against proposed tax bill
Newsbeat & Tech
By Fay Ngina
47 mins ago
Human rights groups call for release of arrested protestors
Nairobi
By Jacinta Mutura
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cracks in ruling Kenya Kwanza force Ruto to eye new alliances
By Benjamin Imende 2 hrs ago
Premium Cracks in ruling Kenya Kwanza force Ruto to eye new alliances
Why DP Gachagua is a man on war path
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Premium Why DP Gachagua is a man on war path
Why Kenya's tea plantations can be our Venice canals, Mt Fuji
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
Premium Why Kenya's tea plantations can be our Venice canals, Mt Fuji
Gachagua's Mt Kenya visits building his local support, boosting image
By Ndung’u Gachane 20 hrs ago
Premium Gachagua's Mt Kenya visits building his local support, boosting image
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved