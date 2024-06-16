Ruto allies promise to scrutinise Finance Bill amid public outcry

National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa tells Kenyans that they would do the right thing when it comes to Finance Bill, calls out to leaders inciting Kenyans about the bill. He was speaking at Kugisingisi Secondary School where together with other Kenya Kwanza leaders they held a combined fundraising for 14 churches in Kuria West, Migori County. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza legislators have committed to rise to the occasion in Parliament and scrutinise the Financial Bill 2024.

The lawmakers told the opposition to stop inciting Kenyans against the Bill.

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, the legislators said some leaders are scheming to distract them from doing their work.

They said rejecting the Finance Bill would mean that taxes would not be collected and services will not be offered.

“Don’t tell MPs to reject the Finance Bill. If it fails, it will mean that the government will not collect taxes. We want people to get services and this will only be done when we stop to incite Kenyans,” Ichungwa said.

Ichungwa assured that when the Finance Bill is tabled before the National Assembly, they would check it clause by clause, to see what will drive this country and what can hurt Kenyans and the economy.

The Majority Leader who was speaking during a funds drive in aid of 14 churches at Kugisingisi Secondary School in Kuria West sub county, Migori county on June 15, said they would amend clauses likely to hurt Kenyans.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we have listened to you, heard you and we will do that which is right. As responsible national leaders we will look into the Finance Bill 2024/2025,” Ichungwa said.

He however, said that the right thing must not be what is popular "because throughout the world there is no tax regime that is popular."

Ichungwa pointed out that just like the president said he does not care about being called ‘Zakayo’ as long as he changes the country, he has also accepted the names Kenyans want to give him so long as he does the right thing that will benefit the country.

The Finance and National Planning Committee is retreating to do the final report. Ichungwa said that it is the report of the Finance Committee that would inform the National Assembly debate following an extensive period of public participation.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, MPs Maisori Kitayama (Kuria East), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Joash Nyamache (North Mugirango) and Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) who were at the funds drive said Kenyans need to embrace the Bill.

“We are looking for means of funding the Sh4 trillion budget in a way that it will not hurt Kenyans,” Mr Osoro said.

He announced that they have agreed to reconsider taxes that will hurt Kenyans.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders maintained that it was hypocrisy for the opposition to reject the Bill.

“Saying that the Finance Bill should not be passed is to say that taxes should not be collected,” Cheruyiot said.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and Kuria West MP Mathias Robi were also at the funds drive