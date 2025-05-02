The Standard

Lebanon warns Hamas against acts that harm its security

By AFP | May. 2, 2025

Lebanese army soldiers deploy at the site of Israeli strikes following evacuation orders, in Beirut's southern suburb on April 27, 2025. [AFP]

Lebanon's top security body on Friday warned  Hamas against using the country's territory for acts that undermine national security, after rocket fire towards Israel sparked retaliatory strikes.

The Higher Defence Council said it had recommended the government warn Hamas "against using Lebanese territory for any acts that undermine Lebanese national security".

The council, headed by President Joseph Aoun, added that "the utmost measures and necessary procedures will be taken to put a definitive end to any act that violates Lebanese sovereignty".

Last month, the Lebanese army arrested Lebanese and Palestinian individuals accused of firing rockets towards Israel on March 22 and March 28.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which fought a war against Israel last year, denying any involvement.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that security forces arrested three Hamas members.

The Palestinian militant group claimed responsibility for occasional attacks on Israel from Lebanon during the war.

In its statement, the council said Aoun stressed Lebanon must not be used as a launchpad for instability or be dragged into unnecessary wars.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said illegal weapons must be handed over and that Hamas and other factions must not "undermine security and national stability".

The council also said legal proceedings would begin early next week against those detained over the rocket fire.

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed in November to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah that included a bombing campaign and ground incursion.

Under the deal, Hezbollah was to withdraw north of the Litani River and dismantle military sites to its south.

Israel was to pull out of southern Lebanon, but has kept troops in five positions it calls "strategic".

Related Topics

Israeli-Hamas War Israeli-Lebanon Border War Israel-Gaza Conflict Israeli-Hezbollah Clashes
.

Latest Stories

NACADA calls for community support in heightened crackdown on drug traffickers
NACADA calls for community support in heightened crackdown on drug traffickers
National
By Patrick Vidija
14 mins ago
Man Utd must 'take risk' and rotate players as they target European glory: Amorim
Football
By AFP
18 mins ago
Vatican chimney installed ahead of papal conclave
World
By AFP
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Showdown looms as banks reject CBK's cheap loans reform plan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Showdown looms as banks reject CBK's cheap loans reform plan
How employers are denying their workers permanent jobs
By James Wanzala 3 hrs ago
How employers are denying their workers permanent jobs
Will Fred Matiang'i navigate rough and tumble of Kenyan politics?
By Edwin Nyarangi 8 hrs ago
Will Fred Matiang'i navigate rough and tumble of Kenyan politics?
Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved