The Standard

Raila Odinga backs 'one man one shilling' call

By Sharon Wanga | 59m ago
ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks after he received Limuru III Conference resolutions at Orange House on Thursday, June, 06, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has thrown his weight behind the ‘one man one shilling’ call following a meeting with the organisers of the Limuru III conference.

 The meeting, held at Chungwa House on June 6, saw Odinga joined by National Assembly’s Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, among others.

Odinga voiced his support for the formula being championed by the Limuru III convenors, observing its similarities with the proposals of the rejected Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“It’s logical for equity of resources. I already supported the proposal on the defunct BBI. We need equity, not equality. That’s why in BBI we talked for one man, one vote, and one shilling,” Odinga said.

The Azimio la Umoja leader further called for constitutional amendments to ensure fair distribution of funds.

“Functions allocated to county governments are still manned by the National Government. There are no funds for development in our counties,” he added.

Odinga also claimed that the government continues to interfere with devolved functions, including roads and health.

The recent Limuru III conference held in Limuru has stirred the political class in the country. Leaders who attended the event expressed the need for unity among leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, one of the convenors of the meeting, said that the people of Mount Kenya will continue working together for the sake of the community.

Odinga revealed that he received numerous calls before attending the meeting, which led him to switch off his phone.

“We are ready to receive the Limuru III report. We are a democratic nation. Limuru III had the right to meet,” he said.

Related Topics

Limuru III Declarations Raila Odinga Revenue Allocation Formula BBI
.

Latest Stories

KRA gets nod to claim Sh420 million in tax from company
KRA gets nod to claim Sh420 million in tax from company
Business
By Fred Kagonye
21 mins ago
Gakuya reads mischief as UDA postpones Nairobi elections
Politics
By Fiddelis Mogaka
31 mins ago
Family's agony as son shot dead during Mathare demolitions
Nairobi
By Francis Ontomwa and Ivy Wanjiru
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

President and DP engaging in politics of pity; it's dangerous
By Elias Mokua 59 mins ago
Premium President and DP engaging in politics of pity; it's dangerous
How employees can remain relevant amid an AI revolution
By Julius Kipng’etich 59 mins ago
Premium How employees can remain relevant amid an AI revolution
AG office fails to explain sale of 59 vehicles at Sh7m
By Edwin Nyarangi 22 hrs ago
Premium AG office fails to explain sale of 59 vehicles at Sh7m
Toxic relationship between financiers, boda boda sector
By Graham Kajilwa 22 hrs ago
Premium Toxic relationship between financiers, boda boda sector
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved