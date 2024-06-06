Raila Odinga backs 'one man one shilling' call

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks after he received Limuru III Conference resolutions at Orange House on Thursday, June, 06, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has thrown his weight behind the ‘one man one shilling’ call following a meeting with the organisers of the Limuru III conference.

The meeting, held at Chungwa House on June 6, saw Odinga joined by National Assembly’s Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, among others.

Odinga voiced his support for the formula being championed by the Limuru III convenors, observing its similarities with the proposals of the rejected Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“It’s logical for equity of resources. I already supported the proposal on the defunct BBI. We need equity, not equality. That’s why in BBI we talked for one man, one vote, and one shilling,” Odinga said.

The Azimio la Umoja leader further called for constitutional amendments to ensure fair distribution of funds.

“Functions allocated to county governments are still manned by the National Government. There are no funds for development in our counties,” he added.

Odinga also claimed that the government continues to interfere with devolved functions, including roads and health.

The recent Limuru III conference held in Limuru has stirred the political class in the country. Leaders who attended the event expressed the need for unity among leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, one of the convenors of the meeting, said that the people of Mount Kenya will continue working together for the sake of the community.

Odinga revealed that he received numerous calls before attending the meeting, which led him to switch off his phone.

“We are ready to receive the Limuru III report. We are a democratic nation. Limuru III had the right to meet,” he said.