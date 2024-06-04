Ian Njoroge faces multiple charges including assault and traffic offences

Ian Njoroge before a Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A 19-year-old man recorded assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road in Kasarani has been charged with robbery with violence and other offenses.

Ian Njoroge appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Tuesday, June 4. He faced charges of resisting arrest and causing grievous harm to the officer.

Njoroge was also charged with three traffic offenses: obstruction, carrying excessive passengers, and failing to follow lawful orders.

"On June 2, 2024, at about 0800 hours along Kamiti Road at Mirema junction within Nairobi County, being a driver of motor vehicle registration number KDJ 207P, make Nissan Note, did carry five passengers instead of four," the charge sheet stated.

Njoroge is accused of causing grievous harm to Cpl. Jacob Ogendo, contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.

"On June 2, 2024, at Kamiti Road in Kasarani Sub County within Nairobi County, unlawfully did grievous harm to No. 67839 Cpl. Jacob Ogendo," the charges read.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening at his home in Kayole, Nairobi, during a sting operation led by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Njoroge defended his actions, claiming he was provoked by the officer’s demand for a large bribe.

"I was just angry. We were not understanding each other because he wanted a lot of money which I could not get," the 19-year-old stated.