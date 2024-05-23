The Standard

Why some Azimio leaders accompanied Ruto to the US

By Mate Tongola | 32m ago

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi with President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa [Wandayi, X]

Azimio la Umoja has now clarified the presence of some of its leaders in President William Ruto's US State visit delegation.

Coalition chief Raila Odinga, in a statement on Wednesday, May 22, said that he was aware of their participation and had approved it.

"All Azimio leaders accompanying the President were invited by the US government and have the coalition's permission to join the President on this mission, in line with established democratic traditions and the broader interests of the Kenyan nation that Azimio stands for," the statement read in part.

Notable Azimio leaders in Ruto’s delegation include Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Odinga noted that the State visit aligns with similar visits to Kenya by top US leaders, including the 2015 visit by former President Barack Obama, which included both Republican and Democratic congressional leaders.

"In the intervening years, more bipartisan delegations from the US have visited Kenya," he added.

The opposition chief urged the Azimio allied leaders to use this opportunity to focus on issues critical to Kenyans, including increased trade and investment, improved health opportunities, and the fight against corruption.

Wandayi held meetings with the Congressional Black Caucus led by Congressman Steven Horsford, House Leadership under Speaker Mike Johnson, and the US Senate Leadership led by Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

“We look forward to a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership between Kenya and the USA,” wrote the Minority Leader on X.

President Ruto arrived in America on Monday for a four-day State visit.

