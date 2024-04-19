The Standard

Raila urges transparent inquiry into fatal KDF chopper crash

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago

 

images.jpeg
Azimio leader Raila Odinga. [Standard]

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has joined Kenyans in condoling with the family of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, and the families of nine other military officers who died in the Thursday afternoon chopper crash.

Odinga has eulogised the four-star general as a “military leader with deep knowledge, steady leadership, and strong judgment” who possessed a rare dedication to the country.

“He was a leader who shared his strength and faith with all who knew him, including his juniors. On each of the happy occasions when our paths crossed with the General, I was deeply impressed by the strength of his spirit and his cool confidence in the future security of our country,” said Odinga.

The Azimio chief has demanded a “thorough and transparent” investigation into the death of the soldiers, for the families and the country to find peace.

He has also challenged President William Ruto’s administration to carry out an overhaul of the current military equipment, including the modernisation of aircrafts.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) aircrafts have been involved in at least five accidents within the last year.

General Ogolla will be laid to rest on Sunday, April 21 at his rural home in Ngi’ya, Alego, Siaya County.

