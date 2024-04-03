'You can't serve two masters,' ODM wants Antony Mwaura, Joy Mdivo to resign

ODM Central Management Committee led by the party leader Raila Odinga. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has faulted a move by President William Ruto led- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party to appoint public officials to oversee its grassroots polls.

On Wednesday, April 3, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna called for the immediate resignation of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board chairperson Anthony Mwaura and Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Board chairperson Joy Mdivo.

Mwaura was appointed to chair the National Elections Board, while Mdivo will head the Electoral Dispute Resolution Committee.

"We are staring at the return of the Party-state system last seen in the 1980's; where party leaders and public servants were one and the same thing. This development is wrong and a recipe for chaos and partisanship," said Sifuna.

“We demand all those who have been named as UDA officials must immediately resign from public service. There is no way they will serve two masters at the same time.”

This reaction comes a day after UDA appointed the duo, to mitigate internal discord within the ruling party.

Insiders noted that the decision to reconstitute the National Elections Board and appoint Mwaura as chairperson was meant to neutralize emerging factions within the party and solidify its unity ahead of grassroots polls from April 26 to August 24, 2024.

Already, the Party's new election board has also been sworn in. The Antony Mwaura-led team took the oath of office at the UDA Headquarters in Nairobi, earlier on Wednesday.

Mwaura was sworn in alongside his vice, Veronica Kiberenge, and members; Mary Matinga, Lydia Munika, and Jimmy Kahindi.

At the same time, ODM also announced that it will hold its grassroots elections in Kwale, Busia, and Siaya on April 27, while Kajiado, Wajir and Migori elections will take place on April 29, and Kisii and Vihiga counties, on April 30.